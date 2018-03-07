BREAKING NEWS
Burning in the county has been banned due to dry and hazardous conditions.
Acting on a recommendation from fire chiefs, county commissioners approved the ban at today’s meeting.
Christopher Young, 45, Peabody-Burns High School social studies teacher charged with eight felony charges alleging sex offenses with two students, surrendered at the courthouse Monday afternoon.
Young was greeted in the hallway by 40 supporters when he arrived for his hearing, scheduled by Wichita defense lawyer John Rapp. His supporters ranged from high school students to retirees. Most walked over to hug him, patted him on the back, and assured him it will get better. Young hugged people and thanked them for being there, and occasionally dabbed his cheek with a tissue.
A worker’s compensation payment and authorization to advertise a vacant position were subjects of a special city council meeting Thursday for emergency payments.
The council unanimously approved a payment of $8,082 to Kansas Insurance Trust for workman’s compensation.
Thursday afternoons are something to look forward to for a group of senior women from Peabody; they all get together and play golf.
But there are no caddies or tees here, just a dining room table, a deck of cards, and plenty of laughs.
A celebration of cultural, social, economic, and political achievements of women from all over the world will be available to the public in recognition of International Women’s Day at ManeStreet Beautique, downtown Peabody.
With International Women’s Day approaching Thursday, owner Linda Martinez says Faie Frederickson approached her with a suggestion to display her textiles from all parts of the world in light of the holiday.
After Matthew Litton resigned and Rick Reynolds was disqualified for voter registration issues, Peabody City Council unexpectedly had two empty seats.
Mayor Larry Larsen appointed Jay Gfeller and Lindsay Hutchison to fill the vacancies, and the two were approved by council and sworn in at the Feb. 12 meeting.
The final bow was tied on the Diamond Vista wind farm project Wednesday when commissioners approved the project to go forward. Construction will begin immediately.
The first stage will be roadwork to prepare county roads for hauling of turbine parts.
County employees will have a frightening day April 13 as a “shooter” prowls the halls and enters offices looking for victims.
It’s all part of an “active shooter” training to be presented by law enforcement officers.
Despite county officials’ original plans to hold a special election later this month to extend a 2011 half-cent sales tax, the tax will end July 1.
Commissioners had planned to hold an election in the hope of extending a 2011 half-cent sales tax that funded construction of the jail.
Sunflower Rd. will be a smoother drive in a few weeks.
County commissioners at Wednesday’s meeting approved a $32,665 bid from Circle C Paving to seal cracks in pavement along the 10 miles of Sunflower Rd. from Marion to US-50.
Presentations on Kansas water use and the 1951 flood are planned for this month at Marion City Library.
Rex Buchanan, interim director of Kansas Geological Survey, will speak at 7 p.m. Tuesday about how water issues today will define much about the state in the future.
During nine years as a sheriff’s deputy, Mike Ottensmeier has dealt with plenty of wayward, cantankerous cattle that were never as cooperative as most people with whom he has had professional encounters.
“I do have a little experience pushing cows,” Ottensmeier said. “I’ve come to find out cattle are probably among the stupidest animals that ever lived.”
Another commission meeting, another transfer station proposal.
Commissioners on Monday heard from Rocky Hett of Marion, who owns a former rock quarry a mile and a quarter north of US-56 on Timber Rd. Hett proposed the county build its own landfill for county use.
Services for Gordon Jaeger, 90, who died Feb. 26 at Salem Home in Hillsboro, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Salem Home Chapel, with interment at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Cemetery.
He was born Jan. 25, 1928, to Leon and Lela (Wolfe) Jaeger in Hillsboro.
IN MEMORIAM: Brandon Gillett
IN MEMORIAM: Dorothy Lawrence
IN MEMORIAM: John Weems
Borrowing money has become extremely easy with the use of credit cards, which is what shoppers are doing every time they use them.
Debit card transactions, on the other hand, result in money taken out of the cardholder’s bank account almost immediately. Credit card transactions are billed in a monthly statement.
Regular users of county libraries may not stop to think how much they’re saving by not paying for materials and services they use for free, but the value they receive is substantial.
Peabody Township Library users get a clue every time they check out.
Start with a plan.
Set goals and decide how much can realistically be put aside on a regular basis.
A reception in honor of Jackie Hett’s 90th birthday will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Elgin Hotel.
All friends and family are invited to come and wish her a happy birthday.
A community splash pad project is gathering momentum.
A Hillsboro Community Foundation initiative, the splash pad fund has $25,000 so far.
New county park and lake director Isaac Hett has several items on his “to do before summer” list.
A Marion native, Hett is the son of Jerry and Loreen Hett.
The regular pace of the 1A sub-state tournament held at Peabody-Burns Jr. Sr. High School last week was slowed Thursday after a player in the tournament was injured.
A player from Flint Hills High School was injured sufficiently enough to be transported to El Dorado Hospital with a leg injury.
Donated lights for the city ball field are ready to install, Florence Chamber of Commerce members learned at Friday’s meeting at the city building meeting room.
Arrangements need to be made with an electrician and Westar to install the poles. The goal is to have them ready by Memorial Day. The project has incurred no cost at this point.
SCHOOL MENU: Peabody-Burns
Tabor College’s symphonic band and Hillsboro High School’s wind ensemble will present a joint concert at 7 p.m. Monday in Richert Auditorium at Shari Flaming Center for the Arts.
The ensemble will perform its award-winning music festival repertoire. The symphonic band will follow with works by John Williams, Hugh Stuart, John Mackey and Charles Carter. The two groups will combine to perform two final selections.
Senior Citizens of Marion County will meet at 9:30 a.m. March 16 at Peabody Senior Center.
Reservations can be made by March 14 by calling (620) 983-2226 or (62) 382-3580. Anyone needing transportation should call by March 15.
Marion County Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the basement of Marion Community Center. An elevator is available.
Food donations to Marion County Resource Center’s food bank will be accepted.