Isaac Hilliard, an employee of Esthetic Tree Service of Peabody, trims a tree at a farmstead northwest of Lincolnville. Josh Mackey of Peabody is the owner of the business.



Diocese surprised congregants at the Veterans Day service in Pilsen on Monday with a presentation of a peace plaque and two medals from South Korea to Raymond and David Kapaun, cousins of the late Father Emil Kapaun. The plaque honors Chaplain Kapaun and his fellow soldiers for restoring and preserving the freedom of the Korean people



The leading product produced by AgVantage Naturals in Abilene and New Cambria is sorghum flour. The sorghum, also known as milo, is locally grown. The flour is available at Carlsons' Grocery along with two muffin mixes and two gravy mixes.