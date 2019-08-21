HEADLINES

  • County commissioners fed up with road conditions

    County commissioners, tired of roads in the Diamond Vista wind farm area not being maintained to their standards, discussed taking action against the company Monday. Damage from heavy rains has led to a dispute over whether the county or the wind farm company should be responsible for repairs. Enel Green Energy, the company developing Diamond Vista, considers the heavy rains to be an unforeseeable event not in the scope of their responsibility.

  • Local bands set for Labor Day concert, dance

    Florence’s Labor Day celebration will be a three-day event Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 and 2. This year’s theme will be “99.96% Pure Fun.” Citywide garage sales will start at 8 a.m. Aug. 31. Florence Chamber of Commerce will serve biscuits and gravy at Veterans Park on Main St.

  • Theater restoration expands future entertainment

    When Catherine Weems and her husband bought the Sunflower Theatre this spring, the goal was to restore it as a performing arts venue. “We also wanted to make it a multi-purpose venue,” she said. “Stage performances, movie showings, and just have a place to do all kinds of different community activities.”

  • Bartel makes great strides toward recovery from spinal cord injury

    Eric and Danielle Bartel’s world forever changed when Eric suffered severe spinal injuries in a one-vehicle rollover accident April 19. He was thrown from the vehicle, and his injuries left him temporarily paralyzed from his neck on down.

  • Third wind farm lawsuit filed

    Opponents of the proposed Expedition Wind Farm filed a lawsuit against Marion County commissioners Aug. 14 appealing the commission’s approval of a conditional use permit for the project. The lawsuit, filed by Peabody farmer Randy Eitzen and 72 other opponents, claims approval of the permit “was unreasonable and therefore void.”

  • Beer garden offers long-term opportunity

    When Jimmy Shipman opens The Rabbit Hole as a beer garden for Labor Day weekend, it will be with the hope of greater things. “It’ll offer somewhere else to go, at least,” he said. “There’s no straight-up bar around.”

  • Equity firm buys second area Internet provider

    Mega Broadband Investments, the company that recently acquired Eagle Communications, is in the process of acquiring Vyve Broadband. If finalized the move will bring Marion County’s two main Internet providers under one umbrella.

  • 5K planned for Labor Day weekend

    Florence’s Labor Day celebration will feature a five-kilometer run and a one-mile fun run Sept. 2. Both races will start at Florence gymnasium, 400 W. 7th St. The 5K will start at 8 a.m. and the one-mile at 8:45. The first 30 registrants will receive free breakfasts at the Masonic Lodge on Main St. T-shirts are guaranteed for all paid entries received by Aug. 23.

  • Visit to Santa Fe Trail ruts scheduled for Saturday

    A viewing of Santa Fe Trail ruts will be available from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday southwest of Durham. Participants will meet 1½ miles south of 290th and Falcon Rd. To get there, turn at the gas station in Durham, go left on Main St., then turn right at the blacktop and go two miles west on 290th to Falcon Rd., and south 1½ miles.

  • Barber compares job to fine art

    When Silk Salon barber Dimitri Dixon cuts hair, he feels like an artist approaching a canvas. “It’s like drawing a straight line,” he said. “You need a steady hand.”

  • Democrats hear report on fair booth

    Marion County Democrats met Aug. 17 in the Scout House in Hillsboro. Chairman Eileen Sieger conducted the meeting. Reports were given on the Marion County Fair booth and the Demofest in Wichita on Aug. 16. Gov. Laura Kelly spoke at Demofest.

  • Elgin to hold murder mystery dinner

    The Historic Elgin Hotel will be have a murder mystery dinner theater 5 p.m. Sept. 14. Game show host Pat Sayback is murdered on the game show “The Spice Isn’t Always Right.” A cast of six will work with the live audience for the interactive dinner theater.

  • Surface mold is easy to remove

  • Many solutions for muddy carpet

    A rainy — and muddy — summer has left many homeowners dealing with mud-soiled carpet. Jeannie Wildin at County Seat Home Decorating Center in Marion said frequent use of an efficient vacuum is crucial for carpet care.

  • Seasonal changes integral to decor

    Home decorating is an important part of many holidays, so carrying certain supplies comes down to timing for businesses, said Carlene Vogt, an employee at décor shop Odds ‘n’ Ends. Setting up decorations at home isn’t difficult, but it often comes down to motivation, Vogt said.

  • A boo for a boo-boo by wind farm boo-hoos

    It’s fourth and long. Just a few seconds are left in the game. You’re down by more than two touchdowns. What do you do? If you’re Marion County’s ardent wind farm opponents, you call time out by filing yet another lawsuit.

  • A parting look at what bugs us

    Mr. Dooley,” a rhetorical figment of Chicago humorist Finley Peter Dunne’s imagination, summed up the role of newspapers pretty well in 1902: “comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable.” The quote actually was taken out of context. It was intended as part of a scathing criticism of journalism. Still, ironically — perhaps, predictably — it has become a mantra for journalists.

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    Who's subsidized?

