Virginia Skinner's hemp plants dry in a building in Marion County. Industrial hemp plants, different from marijuana, must test for a very low level of THC, the chemical that gives marijuana its high. If not, the plants must be destroyed.



Mike Beneke announces the opening of Edward's Cafe on his corn harvester Saturday during the Old Settlers Day parade. The eatery had a soft opening this past weekend.



Assisted by his brother, Raymond, Laverne Bina works to repair a corn guard on his combine. Bina said heavy summer rains had created ripples in the soil, making it difficult to keep the guards from digging into the ground and getting bent.