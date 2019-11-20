HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Saje and Amy Bayes of Greenwood Stables work with a blind rescue horse who arrived at the property recently. In addition to being blind, the horse suffered injury when it fell during transport from Michigan.
A firefighter extinguishes a grass fire Thursday in the 100 block of Locust St. The blaze began when embers jumped out of a fire pit in the back yard of the residence and set leaves or grass on fire, said Peabody fire chief Mark Penner. The blaze spread to an outbuilding which was destroyed.
Emerging winter wheat greens up a field east of Marion. November frost might have done some damage to the budding crop, but forecasters say soaking rain showers are in the cards Wednesday.
At 7:09 p.m. Monday, Florence, Peabody and Hillsboro ambulances, and Florence firefighters and rescue were called to a two-vehicle accident near US-77 and Wagonwheel Rd. One person was taken to St. Luke by Peabody ambulance. The other refused to be taken to a hospital. Police and firefighters blocked off a portion of US-77 while the crash was being investigated, and then directed cars past emergency vehicles.
