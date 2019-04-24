HEADLINES

  Local resident gets surprise Easter delivery

    Saturday was a clear day full of Easter egg hunts for many around Marion County, but for Sunflower Rd. resident Dawn Hett, the day came with the surprising sound of hail and a low-flying plane. Hett said when she stepped outside the house she found that family friend Matt Orth had unloaded a plane-full of plastic eggs in the yard.

  Florence city council curbs public comments

    Florence city council announced Monday that people who want to comment at future public meetings must first fill out a form detailing their request. “I’m not having any more council meetings that are out of control,” mayor Bob Gayle said. “There is no provision in Kansas state law for city councils to hear anything from the public. The public’s right is to come and see, and hear what’s happening, and witness what’s happening.”

  Task force earns recognition

    Marion County’s Wildland Task Force is gaining statewide attention, but paying for their radios remains problematic. Wildland Task Force was deployed to Ulysses April 9 when the fire risk for the far-southwest Kansas area was extreme, Lincolnville fire chief Les Kaiser told county commissioners Monday.

  Public hearing on wind farm delayed

    A public hearing on a proposed wind farm, originally scheduled for tonight, will be delayed until after the company working to develop it submits a new conditional use permit application. National Renewable Solutions, Wayzata, Minnesota, originally submitted a CUP application to the county planning and zoning department March 28. That application is comprised of a 1½-inch thick notebook containing the application and a 3-inch thick notebook with supporting information.

  Garage sale entries due Friday

    Entries for Peabody’s Community-wide garage sale are due 5 p.m., Friday. Entries are available at Peabody City Office and Vintage Bank of Kansas or call (620) 382-2165 to place your ad. The community-wide garage sale is May 4.

OTHER NEWS

  Federal tax lien filed against Hillsboro Free Press

    A federal tax lien alleging non-payment of $113,765.87 in withholding and unemployment tax, penalties, and interest has been filed against Kansas Publishing Ventures, publisher of Hillsboro Free Press. The firm also owns Newton Now, the Clarion in Andale, Hesston Record, Harvey County Independent, and McPherson News-Ledger.

  Counties recycling slated to be taken to Fort Riley

    The possibility of once again being paid a rebate for recyclable materials has led county commissioners to send the county’s recyclables to Fort Riley. A recycle center in South Hutchinson, which the county has been using for years, stopped paying for materials, based on the prices they get for materials.

  Students' work on display at Bethel

    Sarah Booth, of Goessel, and Anna Lubbers and McKenzie Young, both of Peabody, are among 62 Bethel College student artists whose work will be on display through Friday in the Regier Gallery of the Luyken Fine Arts Center on the Bethel campus. The annual Student Art Exhibit showcases work from all art students.

  Screening available in Hillsboro

    Free developmental screenings will be available for children newborn through age 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14 in Hillsboro. The screening will check for cognitive, motor, speech and language, vision and hearing, and social and emotional development.

AUTO

  Peabody Cruise rolls on into fourth year

    The Peabody Cruise marks four years Sunday and members of the Dreamers club say they are building on a four-year investment. The event has been an important way to bring people into Peabody, said Linda Martinez, a Dreamers club board member.

  Tips for staying safe with keyless systems

    Auto manufacturers have long embraced technology that can streamline the automotive experience for drivers. For example, several years ago keyless entry and ignition systems were introduced, initially on high-end vehicles before they became standard on many other models. Keyless entry systems require a fob, which sends a signal to the receiver inside the vehicle. The fob transmits a low-frequency code to the car’s internal computer system, which engages the locks and will allow the driver to push a button on the dashboard or console to start the vehicles. The fob can be stashed away in a pocket or purse and still send the signal, which makes it convenient for drivers. Drivers with arthritis or hand injuries also may find keyless systems an asset.

  Driving safely in severe weather

    With severe weather season arriving, AAA released a report Monday with tips to help Kansas drivers stay safe on the roads. Since heavy downpours can make it difficult to see while driving, AAA recommends regularly changing windshield wiper blades to keep visibility as clear as possible.

DEATHS

  Phyllis Chavez

    Phyllis Chavez, 84, died Monday at the Kansas Christian Home in Newton. Rosary will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, and visitation will begin 1 p.m. Thursday. She was born July 10, 1934, in Florence, the daughter of Francisco and Juana Gomez.

  Summer Hamilton

    Services for Summer Rain Hamilton, 22, of Marion, who died April 12, were Friday at Bentley Senior Center, Bentley. She was the daughter Earl L. Hamilton and Dee Lintner.

  IN MEMORIAM:

    Tammy S. Slifer

DOCKET

OPINION

  The tricky business of reporting the truth

    It’s true confessions time. We’ve been struggling all week to figure out what to do with a news tip we received and later were able to verify. We often get tips and really appreciate them. Unfortunately, they sometimes are about things that, to the people involved, aren’t good news.

PEOPLE

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

MORE…

