Children from around Peabody scour the grounds for Easter eggs Saturday at Peabody Health and Rehab. Between 75 and 100 kids showed up to find the 1,500 eggs set out by employees, with some eggs containing candy and others had quarters.



Flowers on an apple tree come into bloom at the property of Marylin Jones on 59th St. in Peabody. Jones and her husband have several fruit trees, including McIntosh apples, which are common in eastern Canada and the northeastern U.S.



Cindy Hayes helps her 18-month-old granddaughter, Elianna Rodriquez, hunt for eggs Saturday at Florence's annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by Florence Chamber of Commerce. More than 40 children attended with their parents.