Melvin Honeyfield, production director at Marion County Record, sits in his office on one of his last days at the newspaper. He has worked at the Record since 1968 and retired at the end of December after 51 years.
Grace Overton and Megan Semer are seen behind the counter of their new boutique West Main Company at 126 W. Main St.
Cooperative Grain and Supply at Hillsboro has 421,000 bushes of wheat stored in an outdoor bunker. Even more grain is in flat storage in Lehigh and Canton.
A portion of Old Mill Rd. that runs across the dam at Marion Reservoir is reopened as repair work on the road across the dam is complete, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. The stilling basin has been reopened with some restriction on vehicle access.
