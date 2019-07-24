HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Marilyn Unruh bags a pair of jam jars for a customer Monday at Peabody's weekly farmers market on Walnut St.
Minnow, a kitten bought to the Marion County Lake office, watches visitors from the safety of his cat tree. The kitten's fur was thick with fleas and ticks when he was brought to the office about a week-and-a half ago, but he has since improved.
Wayne Ollenburger of Hillsboro displays the newest addition to his antique vehicle collection. He purchased the original 1938 Chevy Master Deluxe 2 1/2 years ago. He also has an original 1971 Chevy Cheyenne half-ton pickup and an original 1980 Corvette. All are bright red.
Midway Motors employee Ryan Bayes inspects a filter while going through a vehicle's safety check at the Hillsboro business.
Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2019 Hoch Publishing