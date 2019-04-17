HEADLINES

  • Wind farm opponents speak again

    Opponents of a proposed wind farm spanning from Florence to Aulne to north of Peabody once again showed up at county commission meeting to ask for a moratorium on wind farm development. “What it comes down to, I think, is money,” said Hillsboro resident David Marsh. “If you have a moratorium, it will buy you time.”

  • Census finds fewer - but larger - farms

    Big farms grew bigger and the small ones got smaller according to a 25-year federal census of agriculture released this past week. “If you have guys around who are still going and have the opportunity to farm more land, they’re going to take it,” Marion farmer Alan Hett said. “Again, there are fewer farms, but your farm size increases.”

  • Resident wants zoning regs enforced

    Donna Kaiser’s concern about her county lake neighborhood filling up with storage buildings brought much discussion at Monday’s county commission meeting. Zoning regulations in the residential area by the lake require single-family homes to be built in the area with water and sewer connections.

  • Attempt to move bankruptcy case out of state denied

    An attempt by Hillsboro Community Hospital owner CAH Acquisition Company #5 to have bankruptcy proceedings moved from Kansas to North Carolina proved unsuccessful Thursday. CAH filed a motion April 4 in United States Bankruptcy Court in the Eastern District of North Carolina seeking to have an HCH bankruptcy case earlier filed in federal court in Wichita, as well as the bankruptcy cases of two other hospitals, transferred to Greenville, North Carolina and consolidated with a bankruptcy case filed there.

  • Peabody Museum makes a comeback

    After a two-year hiatus, Peabody Museum is preparing for a reopening. The building, which started as Kansas’ first free library in 1874, was converted to a museum in 1961. It now features historical displays like past Peabody High School class photos, artifacts and uniforms from World Wars I and II, and newspaper clippings.

  • Easter egg hunts offer youthful fun

    Several Easter Egg hunts will take place this weekend. St. Luke Living Center in Marion will host an Easter Egg hunt for children kindergarten and younger at 3 p.m. Friday.

OTHER NEWS

  • Garden provides food, pride for Westview residents

    As spring brings warmer weather, Al Hall says he is looking forward to planting a vegetable garden for his fellow residents of Westview Manor. “I feel good,” he said. “All the plants I cultivated last year did well. I was proud that everyone had something to eat.”

  • Aspiring astronaut to attend STEM academy

    As a first step toward fulfilling her dream to become an astronaut, 15-year-old Sarah Spencer of Peabody has accepted an invitation to attend the Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science at Fort Hays State University for her junior and senior years. The Peabody-Burns sophomore was bubbling with enthusiasm April 9 when she formally signed with the school.

  • Pathfinder speaks to historical society

    Brian Stucky says he lives to uncover things that have been hidden, like graves, foundations, and old trails. Stucky presented a slide show April 9, during the annual meeting of Marion County Historical Society, of 32 trails he has pinpointed that ran through Marion County. His newest findings since Christmas include one this previous week.

  • County Democrats review scholarship applications

    Marion County Democrats met April 13 at the conference room of Marion Community Center. County chair Eileen Sieger conducted the business meeting and the steering committee reported on a preliminary perusal of four scholarship applications received.

  • 'A work of art'

    Jeff Hanschu’s memories of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris are like the vivid photographs he has pulled from storage. One snapshot of religious statues brings up recollections of a roof he explored 20 years ago as student of Tabor College. Another conjures memories of its elaborate gargoyles — yet another, the beauty of its South Rose window.

  • Conservation districts sign-up extended

    Marion Conservation District’s sign-up period for the water resources and non-point cost share programs will run through May 31. The programs are funded by the Kansas Department of Agriculture through money from the Kansas Water Plan Fund.

  • Sleep lab employees to discuss apnea

    Tate Moore and Mitchell Defiesta of the PM Sleep Lab will discuss sleep disorders, from sleep apnea to snoring, during the Lifelong Learning program at 9:45 a.m. April 26 in Tabor College’s Shari Flaming Center for the Arts. An estimated 50 to 70 million Americans suffer from sleep-related issues, according to the America Sleep Apnea Association.

  • Kansas Water Authority to meet in Abilene

    The Kansas Water Authority will meet at 10 a.m. April 18 at Abilene Civic Center, 201 NW 2nd Street, For additional meeting information, visit the Kansas Water Office website or call (785) 296-3185 or (888) 526-9283.

DEATHS

  • Virgil Litke

    Virgil Litke, 92, died April 16 in rural Marion. He was born October 12, 1926, to William and Lizzie Litke in Hillsboro. He married Phyllis Wiens June 15, 1948, at Ebenfeld M.B. Church in rural Hillsboro.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Wanda Hayes

DOCKET

OPINION

  • If everyone's talking, who's listening?

    Listening. In an age in which everyone’s talking, the challenge of shutting our mouths and opening our ears from time to time isn’t such a bad idea, particularly when it means listening not just to people we agree with. Small towns have a natural advantage. Unless we sink into the quicksand of social media, it’s nigh on impossible to surround ourselves with people who think (assuming brains actually are engaged) just like us.

PEOPLE

SENIOR LIVING

  • Seniors stay active in their community

    At 80, Goessel resident Mimi Freeman lives an active life volunteering with Goessel library on a regular basis. The library cannot do without her, said library director Laura Dailey.

  • Par for the course

    Baseball is heralded as America’s pastime, but for Marion resident Jerry Smith, it’s golf that has remained in his life. “During the summer I go six or seven days per week,” he said. “Unless it’s raining or 100 mile per hour winds. That’s about the only thing that keeps me away.”

  • Home security tips for seniors

    Seniors are often targeted by criminals. Though many criminals target seniors from afar via telephone or internet scams, criminals seek to enter seniors’ homes. The Bureau of Justice Statistics offers that, between 2003 and 2013, the ratio of property crime to violent crime was higher for the elderly and persons between the ages of 50 and 64 than it was for younger persons between the ages of 25 and 49.

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2019 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP