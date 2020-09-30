HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Marion farmer Alan Vogel looks over his corn crop from the cab of his combine Monday as he harvests the grain.



Lead guitarist Trent Crisswell and bass player Kent Potter, smile as they tear through a riff Saturday night at a parking lot dance at Edward's Cafe. About 30 gathered for food and music by the Trent Crisswell Band.



Richard Dirks and his daughter, Colleen Weinbrenner, wave and smile Saturday as he drives by people gathered on Main St. in Hillsboro during the Downtown Cruise.