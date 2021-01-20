HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A gaggle of geese graces the waters at Marion County Lake. There have been more gaggles gathering in the lake's waters this season, which has lake supervisor Isaac Hett worried their numbers could spur the growth of blue-green algae this summer. "Goose poop is a nutrient," he said. "I know that does not help."



Most of the debris from a property at 106 S. Berry in Lost Springs has been removed Monday. Items such as bricks that have been left on the porch were to remain.



Tina Baldridge, left, and Dee Hageberg package hamburger at Burdick Meat Market. Dee and her husband, Dan, have operated the business since 1985. Dan is the third generation of the Hageberg family to own the business, which is celebrating 100 years this year. The business processes beef, hogs, and deer and is a convenience store.