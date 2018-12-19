HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



This Christmas tree was spotted west of Lincolnville at 290th and Timber Rds. It sits in a stand and is decorated with sparkling garland, red flags, and shiny ornaments. With no houses around, who put it there is anyone's guess.



The highlight of Friday's Peabody-Burns boys' basketball game was 35 little girls performing a Christmas Cheer. Ages ranged from pre-kindergarten to fifth grade. Cheer coach Denae Kyle and Warriors cheerleaders coordinated the Little Cheer camp. The event is the second in the sports seasons - football and basketball. Kyle, in her fourth year leading the girls, chooses a different theme each year. They have included the '80s, U.S.A., and Sugar and Spice.



Peabody girls: Peabody-Burns senior Sydney Hodges leaps for the opening tipoff during Friday's home game against Goessel. The Warriors scored their most points in a period, with 10 in the second quarter, and most in a game with 20. The Bluebirds still proved too much, as Peabody-Burns lost 39-20.