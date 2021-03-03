HEADLINES

  • House near park to become unique gathering place

    By late spring, Marion will have a gathering place like no other. Michelle and Merle Flaming are creating a gathering place for family, friends, and friends-to-be in a former house at 626 E. Main St. that once housed an alpaca products store and a stone-oven pizza shop.

  • Passersby rescue kids in fiery fatality

    Two children injured in an accident that killed three others on US-56 are home from the hospital after they were pulled from the wreck by several local heroes. Aspyn J. Goldsberry, 5, and 3-year-old Jensen D. Tomkinson, both of Salina, were passengers in 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Nathan D. Puett, 30, when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a westbound 2000 Ford F-150 driven by James L. Potter, 70, of Emporia.

  • Search for escaped dogs continuing

    Volunteers and law officers are still searching for several greyhounds on the loose after they were released from a burning trailer on US-56 after a deadly crash. Sheriff’s deputies have gone out at least once a day, maybe twice, sheriff Robert Craft said.

OTHER NEWS

  • Leadership program to rise from the ashes

    A program designed to develop leaders in the county will rise from the ashes after county commissioners voted to once again get the ball rolling. Leadership Marion County previously operated from 1989 to 2011 and then from 2013 to 2014.

  • Drunk driver sentenced for crash into center

    A man who crashed his car into the library of Marion’s Assisted Living Center in April was sentenced to probation, two days in jail, and ordered to pay restitution. John A. Ottensmeier was sentenced Feb. 17 to a year’s probation and ordered to spend 48 hours in jail for driving under the influence.

  • COVID cases continue to drop

    This week showed continued decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Marion County. Marion County health department in the last week reported eight new cases of COVID, a 33% decrease from the 12 new cases reported last week.

  • Vaccination clinics set for seniors

    County residents who got their first COVID-19 vaccinations Feb. 3 are getting booster shots today at the county fairgrounds. On March 10, booster shots will be given to people who were vaccinated Feb. 10. Location will be at the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts at Tabor. Appointment time is the same as the Feb. 10 clinic.

COUNTY

  • Effort to revamp city park in Peabody raises $110,500

    An effort to revamp Peabody’s City Park has raised $110,500, placing it within $69,500 of its $180,000 fund-raising goal. The deadline for the second phase of the project is April 30, less than two months away.

  • Prairie fires burn 900 acres

    Two grass fires that occurred this past weekend had many county fire departments scrambling to battle the blazes. The fires were less than two miles, but only one day, apart.

  • Florence building getting a slow, steady makeover

    A building on the corner of 4th and Main Sts. in Florence is getting a rough makeover, but owner Joel Hayes knows it has a tough history. The two-story structure had been a bar that partially burned in a fire.

  • Highway entrances could be made better

    Hillsboro’s city council hopes to get work done on two entrances to the city from US-56. Engineer Darin Neufeld presented Tuesday a grant proposal to add a deceleration lane along the south side of US-56 at the Elm St. intersection and replace pavement and cracked panel slabs of the former center island on the Ash St. intersection.

DEATHS

  • William Brewer

    Services for William Albert Brewer Jr., 75, who died Feb. 23 at Hillsboro Community Hospital, will be held at a later date. He was born Dec. 21, 1945, in Salina to William Albert and Rose Marie (Higgins) Brewer.

  • Connie Warneke

    No services are planned for former Marion resident Connie Warneke, 75, who died Friday in McPherson. A memorial has been established with the Marion County Lake Memorial Fund.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Armelio Del Castillo

DOCKET

FARM

  • Push to 'eat local' brings farm to market

    Area grocers say both regular customers and visitors from other towns are eager to buy products produced close to home. Catherine Weems, co-owner of Peabody Market, said one of the most popular local items at her store is Graze N Layz eggs.

  • Ag entrepreneur markets plethora of products

    Duane Unruh and his family, who live north of Walton, raise beef, poultry, and produce, and like a growing number of U.S. farmers, they market their wares directly to the consumer. Arguably the family is best known for the eggs that fly off the shelves at Peabody Market, but the family’s full range of products are available for purchase directly from the farm store, online, at several grocery stores in the area, and at farmers markets.

  • Hens fly the coop, lay free-range eggs

    Chickens still lay eggs the old-fashioned way at Val and Julie Klenda’s farm northwest of Lincolnville. They are not confined to cages. Hens lay in wall-hung nests lined with straw. They are allowed to roam outside every day.

  • Sausage house owners endure best, worst of times

    Partners Jason Callahan and Jeremy Sheffler have weathered plenty of highs and lows in just nine months of operating Peabody Sausage House and Locker. A whirlwind kicked up by a pandemic bought bad and then good news — but the two have survived and have plans to expand.

OPINION

PEOPLE

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Most teams advance at sub-state

    Marion County teams tackle sub-state tournament play this week and many of them are off to a great start. Hillsboro High School’s girls team won a Central Kansas League title and the boy’s team defeated Ell-Saline to advance.

  • Marion wrestler is runner-up at state

    For nearly a decade, one name has been synonymous when talking about the success of Marion High School wrestling. There have been others, like the Wildin twins, Brody Carroll, Adam Janzen, Jarret McLinden, and Charlie Nordquist, whoetched their names in Warrior history, placing at state.

  • School tech group to meet

    Board members of Technology Excellence in Education Network, which provides online services for the Centre, Herington, Hillsboro, Marion and Peabody-Burns school districts, will meet at 6 p.m. March 10 at the Hillsboro school district offices, 416 S. Date St., Hillsboro. Information about the meeting’s agenda is available from TEEN director Lena Kleiner at (620) 877-0237.

  • Bowling league results

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2021 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

BACK TO TOP