  • Development dominates meeting

    Economic development efforts dominated discussion at Peabody’s city council meeting Monday, for an hour and a half as citizens strove to pave a better future for their city. Leslie LaFoy, local resident and owner of Venture Sales and Engineering on Main St. suggested starting a temporary committee to figure out Peabody’s future objectives as a community.

  • Dispute over wind farm proposal turns hostile

    As the county board of zoning appeals prepares to consider a conditional use permit for a proposed wind farm April 25, relations between landowners in the 22,000-acre area the wind farm would span between Florence, Peabody, and Aulne are tense. National Renewable Solutions delivered its CUP application to the county planning commission last week. The proposed Expedition Wind Farm grew out of a wind farm project originally the idea of Florence resident Rex Savage. NRS purchased the former Windborne Energy project in July 2018, renamed it Expedition Wind Farm, and has since met with landowners and county commissioners.

  • Commission talks trash after contaminated soil found

    Contaminated soil found during construction of a new county transfer station will cost the county $24,060 more than originally anticipated for the project. Refuse director Bud Druse alerted county commissioners to diesel contamination in February. At that time, no one knew how the problem would be resolved.

  • Life Team called to motorcycle crash

    A motorcycle crash required Life Team helicopter assistance Tuesday after the rider suffered possible life-threatening injuries on Indigo Rd. near 140th Rd., according to reports from emergency scanners. The 38-year-old male was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol and wasn’t wearing a helmet when he crashed into a tree, resulting in a possible neck injury and broken foot.

  • Chat 'N' Dine to meet Saturday

    The Marion County Lake Chat ‘N’ Dine Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Marion County Lake Hall for their first meeting of the year. Isaac Hett will be guest speaker and will give an update on the old and the new for 2019. Please bring service and a dish to share. All present and former lake residents and guests are welcome.

  • Congressman shares local connection during county visit

    Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, is an El Dorado native, but says he has a connection to Marion County through his junior high coach, Gary Melcher. “I spent more time with him than my own parents,” he said.

  • Students to present recital at Marion Performing Arts Center

    Private music students of Anita Hancock will perform a voice and piano recital at 3 p.m. Saturday at Marion Performing Arts Center. Performing will be Gwen Avant; Hazel and Sybil Bowman; Cadence, Kalea, and Aubrey Craig; Reagan Dameron; Anani and Shalia Ensley; Hugh and Elle Guetterman; Grace Kruse; Haiti Schafers; Jayden Spencer; and Shyann and Shyla Harris. A guest performer will be Justina Chen.

  • Gardener to speak at Lunch 'n' Learn

    DeWayne Herrs, a Master Gardener from McPherson, will present a program on flowers and gardening at the Marion City Library for a Lunch n’ Learn at noon April 23. Lunch is $5. Reservations need to be made by April 18. To make a reservation, call Marion City Library at (620) 382-2442.

  • Law expert to help seniors with health care documents

    Free one-on-one legal sessions about health care documents for the elderly will be offered from 10:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hillsboro Senior Center. Elder law expert Paul Shipp from Kansas Legal Services will discuss living wills and durable powers of attorney until noon.

  • Sale barn sees an increase in numbers

    After a long, cold, wet winter, activity has been picking up at area sale barns including Herington Livestock Market at Herington. Manager Tracy Ediger said the sale barn auctions an average of 800 to 1,000 head of cattle a week. It had a run of 1,900 cattle three weeks ago and 1,500 on April 3.

  • Pretty Good Twine puts personal touch on multi-state business

    Agriculture is key to Marion County, Tina and David Liefer contribute a personal touch with Pretty Good Twine in Peabody. They, and the three employees, deliver their plastic-based products themselves, throughout territory that spans as far north as Idaho, and as far south as New Mexico.

  • Some cover crops are better choices than others

    Cover crops have become a popular way to improve farmland, but cattle producers should be wise about which cover crops they choose, a crop adviser said. Cover crops can increase soil nutrients, reduce erosion, and suppress weeds. For cattle producers, cover crops provide forage as well.

  • Film to focus on old-time ranching

    Pioneer Bluffs in Matfield Green is seeking to identify older Flint Hills ranchers or ranch-hands with interesting stories to tell for a new short film. “Tallgrass Tales,” financed by Humanities Kansas, will examine the culture and tradition of women and men working in the Flint Hills cattle industry.

  • Artist displays love of horses through wire working

    Metal bailing wire isn’t a typical artistic medium, but for the last 12 years, it has been the material Marion resident Belinda Skiles uses to wrap her imagination and skill around her love for horses. “This is something not many people do,” she said. “You can find a few examples, but they aren’t of the same style. It’s something I can do that I feel good about.”

  • Brendon Wayne Heidebrecht

    Tyson and Jessica Heidebrecht of Omaha, Nebraska, announce the birth of their son, Brendon Wayne Heidebrecht. He was born Feb. 27, 2019, at Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha.

  • Red Cross offers rewards during National Volunteer Month

    American Red Cross and HBO are offering a reward to encourage eligible donors to give blood during National Volunteer Month this month. Game of Thrones fans are encouraged to “Bleed for the throne” and be entered for a chance to win a full-size Iron Throne.

  • Tourism entrepreneur wins award

    Casey Cagle, who operates Prairie Earth Tours in Cottonwood Falls, is the winner of a tourism entrepreneur award from Huck Boyd Institute. Cagle, who previously served as a tour guide in California, launched Prairie Earth Tours, which serves the Flint Hills. Besides custom tours, he offers wildflower tours and photography clinics in the spring, sunset horseback rides in summer, and a craft brewer’s tour in the winter.

  • DKG members attend convention

    Three members of the Alpha Omega Chapter of the Kansas state organization of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International attended the state convention at Wichita Marriott hotel March 30 to 31. Pauline Holub and Helen Reznicek of Marion and Mary Olson of Peabody were among the women educators who received greetings from international vice president Becky Sadowski.

  • Florence city council renews CDs

    Florence city council Monday voted to stay with Cottonwood Valley for their CD funds, which increase in yearly interest to 2.4 percent. A bid was accepted from Aesthetic Tree Service to maintain the city cemetery at $800 per mowing.

  • TEEN sets meeting

    The Technology Excellence in Education Network (TEEN) will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. April 17 at the Marion District Office at 101 N. Thorp St. in Marion.

  • Peabody Senior Center menu

  • CALENDAR:

    Calendar of events

  • WONSEVU:

    Snellings attend granddaughter's wedding

  • Invitational preps schools for competition

    Athletes competing at Friday’s Marion Invitational appeared to agree that struggling against tougher competition early prepares them for their season. The meet was a taste of the performance expected at state, said Noah Dalrymple of Marion, who went to state for high jump last year.

  • High school prepares for 'moonlight, roses' at prom

    Peabody-Burns High School’s 2019 junior/senior prom Saturday will have the theme “Moonlight and Roses.” Promenade will be 5:45 p.m. at the high school. After promenade, the public will be allowed to view decorations. Dinner will be in the East gym at 7 p.m., followed by prom at 9 p.m., and the after-prom party at 12:30 a.m.

  • Area piano students tested at Bethel College

    Twenty piano students from five area teachers participated Saturday in Kansas Music Teachers Association tests at Bethel College. Students’ skills in performance, listening, and keyboard and written theory were tested.

  • Peabody-Burns school menu

