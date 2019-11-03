HEADLINES

  • Wind farm opponents turn out for county meeting

    County commissioners were met with a packed meeting room as they approved a conditional use permit and voted to change the language in zoning rules. Both moves make way for the Expedition Wind Farm.

  • Peabody Historical Museum is light and bright

    Reorganized displays, repaired and wallpapered walls, new lighting, and climate control greet visitors of Peabody Historical Museum. It was closed almost two years for renovation and reopened May 25. The public got a chance to visit the reopened building twice recently, during Peabody’s final Cruise on Oct. 27 and 9:30 a.m. Saturday where a tour was offered.

  • Soldier spent winter as prisoner of war

    When Burns native Gene Obee and a group of 30 fellow soldiers surrendered to a German officer who promised they would be well treated as prisoners-of-war Dec. 18, 1944, it didn’t take long to realize the man’s promise was a lie. As they were marched past a row of tanks, German soldiers took what they wanted from the Americans.

  • Crofoot, Mayfield win; Gayle ousted

    A Marion businessman won a contested county commission race and two incumbent Florence city officials were unseated during Tuesday’s elections. When all ballots were counted, David Crofoot won the race for 4th District county commission with 408 votes, followed by Amy Soyez with 292, Trayce Warner with 97, and 54 write-in votes. Ballot results did not specify whose names were written in, but former commissioner Dan Holub announced his write-in campaign a month ago.

OTHER NEWS

  • Grandfather, granddaughter both served proudly

    Melvin Viktor of rural Hillsboro and his granddaughter, Lori Smith of rural Lincolnville, both wanted to serve their country and both experienced the trauma of war. The 93-year-old Viktora served in the Army for more than 20 years during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. Smith, 50, served in the Army for 13 years. She served four years in the United States during Operation Desert Storm and nine years in the Kansas National Guard.

  • Altar society prepares for yearly military pilgrimage to Pilsen

    Military veterans from across the state will gather on Veterans Day at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Holy Family Parish, in Pilsen to honor the late Chaplain Emil Kapaun. The ladies of St. Anne’s Altar Society will be responsible for providing a noon meal after an 11 a.m. Mass.

  • Expedition Wind, county discuss farm's development plans

    Expedition Wind and county commissioners had their first public discussion Monday of a proposed development agreement that must be approved before building permits will be issued for work on a planned wind farm. Both parties consulted a draft agreement of the proposal during the discussion. The newspaper requested a copy of the draft proposal and has not received the document.

  • Mail delivery box change draws patrons' jeers, cheers

    Recent reports of dogs harassing Marion mail carriers have led to the decision to install cluster mailboxes for residents north of Santa Fe St. between 3rd and 4th Sts. Marion resident Lisa Stultz said she understands the change.

  • Ex-Marion businessman convicted of child sex charges in California

    A 66-year-old former Marion business owner now living in California will be sentenced Dec. 6 after he was convicted last week of eight counts of child sex offenses. A jury returned a verdict of guilty Michael R. Bredemeier Oct. 30 after a 3½-day trial. Of the nine counts he was charged with, he was acquitted of one.

  • Debt management critical for any small business

    Maintaining a good debt-to-income ratio is important for keeping debt manageable, but it is even more important for business owners, Josh Tajchman said. “We want to run a successful business,” he said. “Being on top of your finances is a huge part of that.”

  • Annual toy run draws 89 bikers

    John Dalke was happily surprised Saturday to be riding in the 26th annual Marion County Toy Run. “Going this long is pretty amazing,” he said. “That’s just a tribute to how many people get involved. It’s something a lot of people put on their schedules.”

DEATHS

  • Anastasia Farha

    Anastasia Farha, 36, died Friday at Hillsboro Community Hospital. Funeral service is planned for 7 p.m. tonight at St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral in Wichita. Graveside service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday at Old Mission cemetery in Wichita. Anastasia was born Nov. 12, 1982, in Kwethluk, Alaska, to Martin and Elena Nicolai. She married Isaac Farha June 3, 2007, in Kodiak, Alaska.

  • Wilbert Hellman

    Services for Wilbert W. Hellman, 89, who died Oct. 30 at Salem Home in Hillsboro, will be private. Born Oct. 22, 1930, in Marion County to William and Helen Giesbrecht Hellman, he married Jeanie Schattak June 22, 1957, in Durham.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Richard Dover

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Gary David Helmer

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    James L. Socolofsky

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Nadine Vestring

FARM

  • Fall crop good but not great

    Area farmers are still busy harvesting milo, beans and some late corn. Most of the grain is coming from fields that were planted after wheat harvest as a double crop.

  • Farmer's specialty is grass-fed chickens

    When Duane Unruh started raising grass-fed chickens, it was as an FFA member at Peabody-Burns High School. He left the area for college, but for the past five years, Unruh has been in Marion County and is grass feeding chickens as part of his business, Grayz ’n’ Layz.

OPINION

  • Now the real politicking begins

    Who wins and who loses an election sometimes is a lot less telling than how many candidates were on the ballot. With three listed candidates and a fourth as a declared write-in, the county commission’s new 4th District stood in stark contrast on Election Day to the equally new 5th District, which had only one name on the ballot.

PEOPLE

  • Residents visit annual health fair

    More than 200 guests gathered to visit 30 vendors who turned out for the sixth annual Marion County Health Fair Saturday at Marion Aquatic Center. County commissioners Dianne Novak and Kent Becker greeted people as they arrived at the event, which was sponsored by St. Luke Hospital, Marion County Health Department, and Hillsboro Community Hospital.

  • Board meeting is set Nov. 15

    Senior Citizens of Marion County’s board of directors meeting will be 10 a.m. Nov. 15 at Peabody’s Senior Center. Lunch will be served at the center. Reservations due by Nov. 13 may be made by calling LouAnn Bowlin, site manager at (620) 983-2226 or the Department on Aging at (620) 382-3580.

  • Florence council OKs $3,010.14 in payments

    Florence council resolved a $552.92 bill for uniform rentals after initially being shocked at a price of $913 on Oct. 22. The council paid $3,010.14 in warrants during Monday’s short council meeting, which included the uniform bill.

  • Students learn life skills

    Nathan Hieberts’ students can’t tell him they will never use what they are learning in personal finance class at Hillsboro High. Budgeting, understanding student loans, tax preparation, and home buying are a part of an adulthood the school’s juniors are being prepared to tackle.

  • Samaritan's Purse event to be Sunday

    Aulne Church will be participating in its annual collection of Samaritan’s Purse Christmas boxes on Sunday, with church service beginning at 9:10 a.m. The holiday event features collaboration from the congregation and youth group, with people joining from surrounding areas like Peabody, Marion, and Florence.

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • Honor roll

  • Volleyball player receives league honors

    Peabody-Burns volleyball player Mya Winter had a record-setting season. She received one more honor this week when she was given an honorable mention for 2019’s Wheat State League all-league team. The sophomore set the school’s single-season record for aces with 70. She also led the team with 89 blocks and 136 kills.

