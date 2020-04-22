HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Sections of Marion Assisted Living Center's entrance and outer wall are taped off after a suspected drunk driver crashed into it at 2 a.m. Sunday. No one was hurt in the crash. Sections of Marion Assisted Living Center's entrance and outer wall are taped off after a suspected drunk driver crashed into it at 2 a.m. Sunday. No one was hurt in the crash.



Marion County employee Mike Hurst paints parking space lines Monday at Marion County Courthouse. Workers tried repainting the spots last week, but rainy weather postponed the job. Marion County employee Mike Hurst paints parking space lines Monday at Marion County Courthouse. Workers tried repainting the spots last week, but rainy weather postponed the job.



Matt Druse replaces a roof over a water fountain in Marion's Central Park Thursday. The replacement is part of regularly scheduled maintenance jobs, Parks and Recreation director Margo Yates said. The pump on the spring on the east side of the park was also replaced. A spring toy will also be replaced soon. The work is to get recreation areas ready for summer. Matt Druse replaces a roof over a water fountain in Marion's Central Park Thursday. The replacement is part of regularly scheduled maintenance jobs, Parks and Recreation director Margo Yates said. The pump on the spring on the east side of the park was also replaced. A spring toy will also be replaced soon. The work is to get recreation areas ready for summer.