HEADLINES

  • Peabody Market closing

    Peabody will be losing its only full-service grocery store when Peabody Market closes at the end of May. Owner Mike Crow announced the closure in a post to a personal social media account at 10:28 p.m. Tuesday:

  • Volunteers assist store in time of need

    While Mike Crow’s world has been turned upside down by the sudden illness and death Sunday of his wife Jadina, volunteers have stepped up in a big way to care for Peabody Market, the couple’s investment in Peabody’s future. Jadina was rushed to Via Christi – St. Francis Hospital in Wichita after she suffered an unexpected brain aneurism Feb. 28, and her husband stayed with her during her final days.

  • Fire chief's passion spreads like wildfire

    For Peabody Fire Chief Mark Penner, his enthusiasm fighting fires doesn’t stop at the local level. That’s just the beginning. Through special training, Penner is the holder of a red card, which qualifies him for incidents on the federal level, and for which he has deployed all over the country to fight wildfires.

  • Police chief requests a third part-time officer

    Peabody Police Chief Bruce Burke voiced a request for a third part-time police officer to council members at Monday’s meeting. “You’re getting ready to fill the position for a third city worker for the third time,” he said. “In 2011 I lost a full-time cop. If we fill the city worker position, I’d like a third part-time officer.”

  • County shares in historic drought woes

    After a dry 2016-17 winter, this winter has proven to be even worse, raising concerns on multiple fronts. The period of November through January was the driest statewide since 1895, when records first started being kept, according to the Kansas Water Office.

  • From alpaca farm to the beaches of San Diego

    Growing up on an alpaca farm north of Peabody, 24-year-old Michaela Methvin always knew she eventually wanted to travel and live in a bigger city; she just didn’t know how. It wasn’t until she met her fiancé, Brian Heinz, a San Diego, California native, while studying at Kansas State University, that she discovered it would be possible to trade in life on the farm for a life of traveling, experiencing different cultures, meeting people from all parts of the globe, and modeling.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • County man dies in accident near Galva

    A Hillsboro man and Galva woman died and a teenager was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday east of Galva. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Timothy Kersten, 57, Hillsboro, was driving east at 8:40 p.m. Thursday on US-56 approximately two miles east of Galva when his 1994 Ford pickup crossed the center line to the westbound shoulder and collided head on with a 2001 Honda SUV driven by Abby McIntosh, 34, Galva.

  • Man charged with indecent liberties

    A Durham man is under house arrest with electronic monitoring after being charged March 1 with a sex offense. Taylor Giesbrecht, 18, is charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14. According to the complaint, the charge stems from a Jan. 21 incident of alleged lewd fondling.

  • Commission issues countywide burn ban

    Burning in the county has been banned due to dry and hazardous conditions. Acting on a recommendation from fire chiefs, county commissioners approved the ban at Monday’s meeting.

  • Bina vote prompts policy review by commission

    A county commission vote at the year’s second meeting on Jan. 8 will be reviewed during a future meeting. Commission chairman Dianne Novak said at Monday’s meeting she’d spoken with a couple of attorneys about commissioners accepting a resignation with a condition attached on Jan. 8, and both said the commission should not have done things in that manner. Novak doesn’t want to change a vote made in the past, but wants the commission to follow its own rules in the future.

  • County Democrats to offer two scholarships

    Marion County Democrats met Saturday at Marion Community Center. Cards with the party platform were distributed.

  • Coyote hunt nets 25 critters

    As Chase Carlson looked over a room full of camouflaged coyote hunters Sunday at the Marion VFW post, he wore a look of satisfaction. “It was a good turnout,” Carlson said. “I was pretty pleased with how it went. We’re going to try to get it to be an annual thing.”

  • New bait shop is open to fill gap

    Marion boasts a new bait and ammunition shop offering 24-hour service. Owned by Shannon Allen, Twila Legg, and Joe Legg, Coyote Crossing Bait and Ammo is located at 404 W. Santa Fe St.

DEATHS

  • Timothy Kersten

    Services for Timothy Kersten, 57, who died Thursday near Galva, were today at Zion Lutheran Church in Hillsboro, with interment at Zion Lutheran Cemetery. He was born Sept. 4, 1960, to John and Wilma (Groeschel) Kersten in Houston, Texas.

  • Hilda Schmidt

    Services for Hilda Schmidt, 96, who died Monday at Hillsboro Community Hospital, will be at 3 p.m. Friday at First Mennonite Church, Hillsboro, with interment at Lehigh Mennonite Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro. She was born April 29, 1921, to Bernhard and Helena (Schmidt) Schmidt in rural Walton. She married Peter Schmidt Jr. on June 11, 1946, at Tabor Mennonite Church, rural Newton.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Wencel Holub

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Betty MacNaughton

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Mary Ruth Travis

DOCKET

FARM

  • Farmers face hay shortages

    With continuing dry weather conditions, county farmers are worried about running out of hay for their livestock. They have to feed hay longer than usual because lack of rain is keeping grass from growing. Mark Harms of Lincolnville, who runs a large seedstock operation, is one of those.

  • Sheep farm still going strong

    It’s lambing season at Stardust Sheep Farm southeast of Lincolnville, and the sounds of lambs bleating for their mothers fill the air. On this bright, sun-filled March morning, the large sheep barn has a unique sheep smell and is full of pens that hold ewes and their babies. Bits of wool are scattered on fresh straw that covers the barn floor. Fat cats can be seen roaming here and there throughout the barn, keeping mice in check.

  • Family ranch goes on under woman ownership

    Jackie Hett and her husband, Walter, farmed from the time they married in 1946. After his death in 1998, Jackie and her son, then her grandson, have continued the cattle operation southeast of Marion.

  • Ag teacher gets in-depth look into beef industry

    What better way to learn about producing livestock and advocating for the industry than by attending a livestock school? Laura Klenda of Pilsen, an ag teacher at Centre, is a member of the 2018 Kansas Livestock Association Young Stockmen’s Academy.

  • Sorghum board reps sought

    Area sorghum producers are eligible for nomination to two positions on the United Sorghum Checkoff Program Board of the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service. Additional information regarding the board and application process is available by calling Jesse McCurry, Kansas Grain Sorghum, (785) 477-9474, or emailing jesse@ksgrainsorghum.org; or Mark Nelson, Kansas Farm Bureau, (785) 587-6000, or emailing nelsonm@kfb.org.

  • Tips to guard against fire losses

    Goessel fire chief Matthew Voth advises people to take precautionary measures to avoid accidental fires. A county burn ban is in effect through Monday and may be extended. “We are in an extremely dry and dangerous situation,” Voth said.

PEOPLE

  • Tourism expert to headline dinner

    Few know the popular hotspots and hidden gems of Kansas tourism as well as author Marci Penner, who will be featured at the Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum annual dinner at 6:30 p.m. April 6 at Tabor Mennonite Church. WenDee Rowe, Penner’s co-author of “The Kansas Guidebook 2,” will join her in sharing road trip ideas and telling stories about their adventures.

  • Flood history to be presented

    Roy Bird, a Topeka author of 17 books on Kansas history, will present the program, “Remembering Marion County’s ’51 Flood,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Kansas Room at Marion City Library. The program will give an overview of what the whole state experienced during the flood and how Marion County fit into the picture.

  • Concert to feature well-known organist

    One of the world’s most recognizable organists will take the stage when Diane Bish, host of television’s “The Joy of Music,” performs at 7:30 p.m. April 10 in Richert Auitorium at the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts at Tabor College. “Diane Bish is known world-wide for her concerts and particularly through her show, ‘The Joy of Music,’ in which she not only plays on the greatest instruments in the world in the most beautiful venues in the world, but also is such an educator about the music and composers,” Tabor director of music Bradley Vogel said. “We are incredibly fortunate to have an artist of her renown and skill on our campus, and look forward to sharing our new facility with her and her audience.”

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Menu, 'Pioneers' topic for Lifelong Learning

SCHOOL

  • Middle schoolers to represent Kansas at national competition

    Thanks to a handful of students and a passionate adviser, Peabody-Burns Middle School is home to the state’s first and only Business Professionals of America middle school chapter. The chapter is not only the first in Kansas, but also qualified for the national competition which takes place in Dallas, Texas in May. The chapter consists of students Ciara Frye, Matthew Robinson, and Lukas Spencer, and adviser Mary Miller.

  • K-State event aimed at high school sophomores

    High school sophomores and their parents can learn about college life by attending “For Sophomores Only,” a two-day event April 6-7 at Kansas State University. Participants will engage in small-group activities, discussions, and social events. Students will participate in a simulation of a year as a college student, while a separate seminar for parents will provide information about admissions, financial aid, and scholarships.

  • SCHOOL MENUS:

    Peabody-Burns

UPCOMING

  • Calendar of events

  • Zoning board to meet

    The county planning commission and board of zoning appeals will meet March 22 at 203 S. Third St., Marion. The board will consider an application for a conditional use permit for Kevin and Michele D. Carter to convert a barn to a residence and retain the existing residence for use as an art studio at 2166 Remington Rd., Marion.

  • TEEN to meet

    A regular monthly meeting of Technology Excellence in Education Network will be at 5:30 p.m March 21 at USD 410 District Office, 416 S. Date St., Hillsboro.

  • Disability group to meet

    A public forum will open a regular monthly meeting of Harvey-Marion County Community Developmental Disability Organization (CDDO) board of directors at 4 p.m.of the will hold its regular monthly meeting Monday at 500 N. Main St., Suite 204, Newton.

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2018 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP