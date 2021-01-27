Two additional deaths, bringing the county's total to eight, were reported as part of Friday's county update of COVID-19 numbers. No additional information was released, but officials have warned in the past that deaths sometimes take weeks if not months to be included in tallies.

As for numbers of county residents infected, county officials skipped a scheduled update Wednesday then reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and nine more Friday. At the same time, state officials reported three additional cases not included in the county totals, bringing to 30 the total number of new cases involving county residents reported in the past three days. The total number of cases in Marion County since April 1 now stands at 938 according to county data and at 951 according to state data. No single reason has been offered for the discrepancy, which is particularly puzzling because higher county totals issued by the state are released several hours before lower totals are released by the county.