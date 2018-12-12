UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE

  • State takes immediate operation of Westview Manor

    Operation of Westview Manor in Peabody was taken over Wednesday by Kansas Aging and Disability Services after the state agency petitioned the court for an emergency order naming the agency “receiver.” KDADS also filed a petition seeking to be appointed permanent receiver until all issues are resolved. State law requires that petition to be heard within seven to 17 days.

  • Man flees after attacking woman

    Deputies are looking to find a 47-year-old Peabody man who fled Thursday after an altercation with his 38-year-old girlfriend on Pawnee Rd. Undersheriff David Huntley said the incident took place as the couple drove north on Pawnee Rd. toward a shed they rent for storage at 1160 Pawnee Rd.

  • End of the line for embattled corporation

    The doors of an embattled countywide economic development corporation funded by the county and cities are officially locked and the shutters are closed. Marion County Community Economic Development Corp. board members, left with one remaining board member as of the end of this month, voted Tuesday to dissolve the corporation effective Dec. 31, and disburse remaining money.

  • Commissioners seek administrator

    Despite voters giving thumbs-down to a 2017 ballot question on hiring a county administrator, commissioners decided in a split vote Monday to create the position anyway. The non-binding 2017 advisory vote whether to hire an administrator was 1,192 opposed and 962 in favor.

  • Commissioners tentatively agree on redistricting five areas

    County commissioners tentatively agreed to a redistricting plan creating five commission districts Monday, but did not take formal action to approve the plan until after they hear from the public. Two new commissioners will be needed for the unassigned districts.

  • Peabody Foundation calls for grant applications

    The Peabody Community Foundation invites Peabody-area charities and non-profits to apply for grants that enhance community projects and programs. The annual grant cycle opened Dec. 7, with applications due Jan. 6. An electronic application is available on the foundation’s web page.

  • Jaws of Life needed at collision

    A semi headed east on US-56, just miles west of K-15, rear-ended a pickup truck at 5:43 p.m. Monday. Zachary Wash, 16, McPherson, had slowed his 1997 Ford F-150 and pulled to the side of the road. Yandy Pinero, 35, Miami Plains, Florida, began to pass the pickup in his 2015 Peterbilt semi, when Wash merged back into traffic. Wash was attempting to make a left turn when Pinero collided with the pickup.

  • A year in the life of Miss Kansas

    Hannah Klaassen was at Marion High School Friday speaking about the Miss Kansas organization and addressing driving safety. Her appearance was one of at least 400 she is required to make throughout the year after she was crowned Miss Kansas in June. She is taking a year off from her studies in psychology at Tabor College to fulfill her duties as Miss Kansas. A business manager sets up appearances and arranges her schedule.

  • Church plans celebration

    “Jammin’ for Jesus’ Birthday,” a community Christmas celebration, will be 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Florence United Methodist Church. Participants will share musical and other talents, and a hymn and praise sing-along is planned. Fellowship and refreshments will follow. Everyone is welcome.

  • Santa to visit Sunday in Lincolnville

    Old Saint Nick will be at Lincolnville Community Center on Sunday. His visit will be in conjunction with Lincolnville’s fourth annual Shopping Extravaganza from noon to 4 p.m. that will feature many home-based businesses.

  • Arpa Ewert

    Services for Arpa Ewert, 98, who died Dec. 4 at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Mennonite Church in Hillsboro. Burial will be in Johannestal cemetery, rural Hillsboro.

  • New county EMS director returns to roots

    For the second time since Nov. 14, Marion County has named a new EMS director, this time one with local ties. Travis Parmley comes to the position from Great Bend, but he is originally a resident of Florence.

  • Florence native leads department

    A job as administrative assistant at a power plant north of Great Bend prepared Sharon Omstead Box for her current role as Marion County Planning and Zoning director. She moved back to her hometown of Florence in 2013. Her mother, Connie Omstead, lives there. “Working at the power plant was one of my favorite jobs,” Box said, “but I wanted to be close to family, so I moved back.”

  • Short agenda, short meeting

    With only one item on Monday’s Peabody City Council agenda, the meeting was as short as the agenda. Council members decided not to renew a contract with Kansas Electric to provide electrical work on the Peabody-Burns football field.

  • Chamber discusses Santa's Florence visit

    Florence Chamber of Commerce met at noon Thursday in the ambulance room in the city building. Santa’s annual visit Dec. 1 brought 23 children and 23 adults to talk to St. Nick. Twenty-six goody bags were given out with the remaining treats donated to Florence Housing Authority residents.

  • Petersons to celebrate 50 years

    Dan and Linda Peterson invite you to a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 22 at United Methodist Church in Burdick in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary. Dan Peterson and Linda Fike were married Dec. 21, 1968, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ramona.

  • Traveling minstrels perform at Hillsboro Senior Center

    Hillsboro Senior Center is hardly a typical venue for traveling musicians, but for volunteer performers Jean and Arnie Boyd it’s just another day. They try to make the trip from Chapman every six months. Monday’s 12:30 p.m. program will mark their third visit to the senior center, with the first on Valentine’s Day 2017, and the other St. Patrick’s Day 2018.

  • Loneliness, depression can plague elderly

    The holiday season is a time filled with joy and cheer for most people. It means being off work to spending quality time with loved ones, giving and receiving gifts, and relaxing However, the holidays can also bean isolating and lonely time, especially for seniors living alone, in a nursing home, or in an assisted living facility.

  • Peabody-Burns boys, girls winless in Marion Classic

    Peabody-Burns boys and girls finished the Marion Classic Saturday without a win, but the losses were far from the same. The boys’ most promising performance was against Remington Thursday, where they lost 58-31.

  • Former Marionites are rodeo winners

    Justin and Jake Peterson and their mother, Callie, were members of a ranch rodeo team that finished second in the recent World Championship Ranch Rodeo in Amarillo. Justin was honored as Top Hand and won the bronc riding competition. His efforts earned Haywire Cattle Company of El Dorado first place in bronc riding and branding events.

