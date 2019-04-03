HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Daffodils sway in the breeze in a park near Seventh St. in Peabody. The spring warm-up has brought out spring blooms.
Water from a tank is hosed onto the ground to create a stream for firefighters to use in fighting a fire.
A crane idles, waiting for deconstruction of the bridge at Marion Reservoir. The project was projected to last a year and a half, beginning October 2018.
Inside the cover of a "heart shield Bible" is the rank, name, and address of the soldier who owned it.
