  • Auto shop brings needed service to Peabody

    When Kyle Glenn opened Peabody Tire and Automotive, he knew he was offering a much-needed service. “We didn’t have an auto shop or tires here,” he said. “People had to go to Marion, Hillsboro or Newton.”

  • County lake, reservoir both see decent holiday crowds

    Marion County Lake enjoyed more visitors this Labor Day weekend than last as staff at Marion Reservoir opened more campsites and continued efforts to clean up damage left by flooding. In addition to primitive camping at Marion Cove, some sites at Hillsboro and French Creek Coves, both of which have electrical hookups, have been opened, assistant lake manager Kevin McCoy said.

  • New system makes court records viewable online, by mobile

    Marion County District Court, along with select other court offices, now have an online information portal available to the public. The system, called Smart Search, can be used to find cases both newly filed and some older cases filed before the system went online in August for part of the state, including the 8th Judicial District, which includes Marion County courts.

  • Artifact ID event slated for September

    An anthropological artifact identification workshop will be presented Sept. 21 by the Mud Creek chapter of the Kansas Anthropological Association. People with artifacts they’d like to have identified may bring them to the workshop between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Kauffman Museum, 300 E. 27th St., North Newton. There they can speak with professional archeologists and experienced amateur archeologists from the association.

  • Schools to hold mattress fundraisers

    Anyone in need of a new mattress has two chances this month to pick one up and help a school at the same time. Hillsboro High School band and choir department will hold a mattress fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 7.

  • Silage cutting off to slow start

    Rainy weather meant this year’s silage chopping got off to a late start compared to last year. Brett Hajek, who with his brothers, Darrin and Trent, operate custom silage cutters Hajek Enterprises, said this year’s abundant rains mean many fields are still muddy. Cutting equipment cannot get out.

  • Beekeeping proves more than a hobby

    Beekeeping is gaining in popularity, but it should be treated as a full-time job rather than a hobby, veteran beekeeper John McMinn said. “You don’t just set them out there then come back four months later and take the honey off,” he said. “You have to work them all the time. It’s different today than it used to be.”

  • Sometimes you've just got to ask why

    Act natural even if you’re clearly confused. It’s a definite maybe that this editorial is heading off on a bittersweet trip through the deafening silence that typically greets the amazingly awful world of oxymorons — phrases, like “military intelligence,” that appear mutually contradictory. Take Labor Day, for example — a day when just about the only labor performed is the collection of summer yard-work tasks put off until it was almost too late in the season.

    A Climate-Controlled Environment

  • Family shares 6 generations of history

    Dick, Chuck and Jarrett McLinden will talk about their family history, and the evolution of the farm industry, at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at Pioneer Bluffs near Matfield Green. The McLindens have lived in Marion County and the Flint Hills since their ancestors came from Ireland six generations ago.

  • Wound clinic given award

    St. Luke Hospital’s Wound Clinic was given the RestorixHealth patient Satisfaction Award Aug. 26. Selected clinics meet or exceed national patient satisfaction benchmarks over a six-month period.

  • Clover Cliff Ranch set for fall horse ride

    Clover Cliff Ranch in Chase County will be the site of the 20th annual Fall Dream Ride in the Flint Hills, from Friday through Sunday. Camping is encouraged, but there will be no electrical hookups.

  • Lifelong Learning presents life story of accomplished native

    Tabor College’s Lifelong Learning program kicks off at 9:45 a.m. Sept. 6 with the life story of an accomplished local. Steve Fast, Hillsboro Museum coordinator, will present “The Life of Dietrich Hoeppner” in the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts.

  • Fest buttons available

    Buttons for Peabody’s Fall Festival are available for purchase at locations including Pop’s Diner and the city building. Buttons cost $3 or two for $5, and proceeds benefit future fall festivals.

  • Children's little cheer event set

    Little Cheer 2019 will be Sept. 20 for Peabody-Burns preschoolers through fifth graders. Participants will be given Hawaiian-themed accessories for the performance, as well as T-shirts. Forms were due at the school office by Wednesday, and anyone with questions can contact Denae Kyle at (620) 983-2196.

    Calendar of events

    Peabody Senior Center menu

    Weekend filled with activities

