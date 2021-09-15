HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Mocha, an Australian shepherd mix, is shocked to fall in after trying to paw a ball out of the water during a swim time for dogs Sunday at Peabody's city pool. Owners Bruce and Pam Carter say she took to lake water but wasn't so sure about pool water. "It's a new thing for her," Pam Carter said. Three pups and their owners showed up to enjoy the pool's special day for dogs before it closed for the season. Mocha, an Australian shepherd mix, is shocked to fall in after trying to paw a ball out of the water during a swim time for dogs Sunday at Peabody's city pool. Owners Bruce and Pam Carter say she took to lake water but wasn't so sure about pool water. "It's a new thing for her," Pam Carter said. Three pups and their owners showed up to enjoy the pool's special day for dogs before it closed for the season.



Peabody-Burns cheerleaders were joined by nearly 20 little cheerleaders Friday during a half time performance that paid tribute to 9/11 and celebrated America. Little cheerleaders jumped to a dance routine set to patriotic music and cheered. Peabody-Burns cheerleaders were joined by nearly 20 little cheerleaders Friday during a half time performance that paid tribute to 9/11 and celebrated America. Little cheerleaders jumped to a dance routine set to patriotic music and cheered.



Marion volunteer firefighters display American flags Sunday near a fire truck parked on Main St. in Marion to commemorate 9/11 and honor first responders. Marion volunteer firefighters display American flags Sunday near a fire truck parked on Main St. in Marion to commemorate 9/11 and honor first responders.