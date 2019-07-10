BREAKING NEWS
For the 10th consecutive week, Marion County tourism is being challenged by blue-green algae advisories.
The county’s bodies of water switched places on this week’s list of state advisories, issued Thursday.
Peabody’s Fourth Fest got off to a slow start Thursday, but a sell-out crowd gathered for the fireworks.
Fourth Fest committee member Jay Gfeller said they sold out of all 4,200 buttons between 8:30 and 9 p.m.
Commissioners approved a conditional use permit for development of a wind farm, but took no action on a development plan submitted by the company Monday.
Audience members had been told earlier there would be no public comment at Monday’s meeting because meetings were earlier held for people to voice their opinions.
Change is in the books for Florence, which voted to switch accounting firms for auditing services after more than a decade at a special council meeting Monday.
The city has been using the services of accountant Vonda Brecheisen of Knudsen, Monroe and Company for 15 years.
Elaine McAllister loves being a grandmother so much, she is releasing a book of ideas to engage and share with grandchildren.
“Celebrate Grandparenting” is McAllister’s debut book.
A clash over gay marriage and clergy is leading a local United Methodist Church to begin withdrawing from the denomination.
The General Conference, the global tier of the United Methodist Church, in February voted that homosexuality is not compatible with church teachings. Thus, homosexuals cannot be ordained as ministers and same-sex marriages cannot be performed in United Methodist churches.
Monte Magathan probably thought that Marion had weathered the worst of the storms.
At 5 p.m. Thursday he drove home under clear skies over dry ground, unaware that a decision to release water from Marion County Reservoir would force him to grab what he could in the middle of the night and run.
An autopsy report for a Eudora angler found dead at Marion Reservoir last week will take six to eight weeks to complete.
According to coroner JoAnn Knaak, the body of Steve Meyer, 46, was sent to Topeka for autopsy, and toxicology results will take several weeks to complete.
A fleet of port-a-potties couldn’t save the Peabody City Park bathrooms during Thursday’s Independence Day festivities.
However, Peabody Fourth Fest’s planning committee has dealt with the problem for two decades.
Peabody court clerk and police secretary Christina Harper-Head resigned at Monday’s Peabody council meeting after a year in the position.
The announcement was made following a 20-minute executive session.
Peabody Health and Rehab last week was honored for its work in attempting to reduce the number of times nursing home patients have to be re-admitted to a hospital.
The award, from Providigm, a company that sells a system to assess quality of nursing homes, also recognizes such things as having no deficiencies during regulatory inspections and having superior levels of customer satisfaction.
A marijuana extract believed to have multiple medical uses has shown up at several retailers in the county in recent months.
A year ago, Kansas legislators voted to remove cannabidiol with no THC — the marijuana component that produces a “high” in users — from the state’s definition of marijuana.
A memorial service for former Marion instrumental music teacher Conrad “Connie” Steinel, 92, who died June 28 at his home in Emporia, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Emporia.
Born July 15, 1926, in Clarkdale, Arizona, to Philemon Clarence and Marie (Schmidt) Steinel, he married Lois Josephine Danielson on Oct. 7, 1949, in Lindsborg.
Hundreds of acres of farmland were flooded Thursday after intense thunderstorms dumped up to 7½ inches on northern Marion County. Durham’s main street was swamped by up to a reported 50 inches of water and Marion Reservoir swelled to record levels above its capacity, forcing release of water that led to flooding downstream.
Alan and Neal Hett of Marion had 200 acres of wheat standing in flood water after Thursday’s rain, and at least 100 acres were underwater.
Ron Jirak, owner of Jirak Produce, has been battling inclement weather all spring, and recent rains have flooded many of his tomato plants, forcing him to abandon them.
A wet, cold spring set the harvest season back three weeks. Located along Mud Creek in northern Marion County, his farms received 8 to 10 inches of rain Thursday.
Amid a flood of good deeds washing up in the wake of high water over the Fourth of July weekend were troubling pieces of debris hinting of serious lapses in county emergency procedures.
As usual, firefighters were models of preparedness and sacrifice. After monitoring roadways and assisting motorists and others in their own communities, volunteers from Peabody, Lincolnville, and elsewhere took time out of their own holiday weekends to travel to the other side of the county to help relief efforts in Durham — not just once but seemingly every day throughout the weekend.
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: Running through the pasture
CALENDAR: Calendar of events
Singer Jaron Bell, who will headline Marion County Fair’s entertainment July 26, is proud of his success as a country artist, but it is far from his only talent.
“I don’t know which one I get more excited by,” he said. “I love being on stage, but I get a thrill from being in a boardroom with a company interested in using my business.”
Jeremy Hett of Marion and Kassidy Bliss of Halstead were married May 25 in an outdoor ceremony near his parents’ farm in rural Marion.
Don and Dawn Hett are Jeremy’s parents. Dan Bliss of Bentley and Robin Bliss of Halstead are Kassidy’s parents.
Claire Mueller and Carlos Bustos of Denver announce the birth of their daughter, Viviana Ray Bustos, at 12:38 a.m. June 16 at Rose Hospital, Denver.
Viviana weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Agent Jayson Hanschu of Hillsboro has been named an “all American” agent by American Family Insurance Group of Madison, Wisconsin. Hanschu, an agent with American Family for nearly 20 years, was honored for sales and customer satisfaction.
A month after agreeing to give Marion Senior Center $700 in taxpayer money to help pay for $1,291 in parking lot rock, Senior Citizens of Marion County will consider additional requests for taxpayer funding July 19.
The group’s 10 a.m. meeting at Hillsboro Senior Center also will include discussion of an upcoming senior fair and of adjusting the group’s bylaws to provide representation for each of five new county commissioner districts instead of the three present districts.
Ramona’s Independence Day celebration Saturday offered plenty of activities all day, but Herington resident Nick Gonzalez said he enjoyed relaxing in the shade of Ramona’s post office.
“I don’t like to be in the sun,” he said. “We sat over by the bank for three or four years, but there wasn’t any shade.”
-
SENIOR CENTER: Peabody Senior Center menu
WONSEVU: Wonsevu residents enjoy visiting
In a dramatic comeback, Marion County’s Cottonwood Valley League team pummeled previously unbeaten Abilene to claim an 18-and-younger Senior Babe Ruth district title this weekend in Haven.
The Marion County / CVL team entered the tournament with a regular season record of 9-3 and opened with a tough 8-5 loss Friday to Hesston but fought its way back to the championship game, defeating Haven, 16-7, and then avenging its opening-round loss to Hesston, 6-5, in a thrilling, come-from-behind, walk-off victory.