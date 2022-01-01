HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Trying to stop the advance of a wind-whipped blaze that charred land to the right, firefighters near 170th and Bluestem Rds. fight to keep fire from crossing into another section.



While Studio 23 Dance usually has a dance camp for children ages 7 and younger in the summer, it decided to try a dance camp during the "dreary time" of winter.



A driver crests a hill on Green Acres motocross track Sunday as part of a fundraiser for a Florence grand prix this summer.