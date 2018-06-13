HEADLINES

  • Florence, Deforest family in water fight

    For 98 years, clear and sparkling water has flowed from Crystal Springs to Florence taps. Whether that will remain the case in June 2019 is anyone’s guess after city council members on June 4 rejected a contract proposed by the family that owns the springs.

  • Yields vary widely as wheat harvest begins

    Wheat yields ranging from 10 to 50 bushels per acre are being reported across the county as harvest begins. Jason Kruse of Marion, combining wheat on Darryl Ehrlich’s land just west of Canada at 190th and Nighthawk Rds., said his crew had just started harvesting Monday.

  • Water advisory no big deal for Burns residents

    A boil-water advisory issued by Kansas Department of Health and Environment for Burns more than two weeks ago was lifted Thursday. But the advisory wasn’t a big deal for many residents. “I didn’t boil the water,” Fritzie Hatfield said. “My neighbor is the city maintenance guy, and he kept checking the water and said he thought it was fine.”

  • Peabody City Council questions charges

    Questionable charges totaling $31.65 were discovered on a city credit card issued to Destinie Dyer, recently fired after only a couple months of employment as city clerk. Council member Travis Wilson approached council members about the charges at Monday’s meeting and discussed possible actions.

  • Father, son celebrate Father['s day early with impressive catch

    Michael Hurst’s Father’s Day gift came early this year. Hurst was fishing with his son, Aiden, 9, last week at Marion County Lake, when his pole started bending big time.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Bait machine coming to county lake

    Bait and a limited supply of fishing tackle once again will be available at the county lake after county commissioners approved the purchase of a vending machine for outside the lake office. Lake superintendent Isaac Hett talked to commissioners Monday about a bait vending machine formerly at The Lumberyard in Hillsboro.

  • Car thefts point to leaving keys in car

    Recent car thefts have been reported in Hillsboro and nearby in the county have one common element: Keys were left in the cars. As recently as Friday and Sunday, cars were stolen from Hillsboro.

  • Gun stolen in Peabody

    Michael Kralicek was injured when a handgun was stolen for him Saturday in the 700 block of N. Elm St., according to Peabody police chief Bruce Burke. The crime was not reported to police until Monday, Burke said.

  • Democrats to meet

    Marion County Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in Marion Community Center’s conference room, accessible by elevator from the ground floor.

  • TEEN to meet

    Directors of Technology Excellence in Education Network will meet at 6 p.m. June 20 at the Marion-Florence district office, 101 N. Thorp St., Marion. More information is available at (620) 877-0237.

  • Blood drive planned

    Blood donations will be accepted from 1 to 6 p.m. July 11 at Lincolnville Community Center, 213 W. 6th St. The drive is being sponsored by Centre FFA. Appointments are being accepted by Laura Klenda at lklenda@usd397.com and by the Red Cross.

  • Free food available for low-income residents

    Free food will be available at Marion County senior centers to families with monthly income of less than $1,316 for a single person plus $468 for each additional person. Marion Senior Center will start giving away surplus government commodities from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 21.

DEATHS

  • Donald Beisel

    Services for Tampa resident Donald L. Beisel, 76, who died May 30, were June 5 in Herington. Born July 5, 1941, in Tampa, he was the second of eight children born to Fred and Anna Beisel.

  • Ella Fast

    Services for former nursing instructor Ella Wiebe Fast, 89, who died June 6 at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro, were Tuesday with burial at rural Gnadenau Cemetery. Born Aug. 4, 1929, in North Newton to Edward and Bertha Voth, she married Arthur Wiebe in 1954. He died in 2008. She married David Fast in 2013. He died in 2016.

  • Thomas Smith

    Army veteran and former Boeing engineer Thomas H. Smith, 64, Marion, died Saturday at Lake Wilson. No services are planned. Born Aug. 18, 1953, in Douglass to John and Delores Smith, he is survived by wife Candy of the home, brother John Smith, sisters Millard Bergstrom and Debra Gould, children Michell Boese, Samantha Hays, Lacy Westmoland, and Shawna Garten, and five grandchildren.

  • Shirley Slaymaker

    Services for former Peabody resident Shirley Temple Slaymaker, 82, who died Thursday in Emporia, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Granada Theater, 807 Commercial St., Emporia. Visitation will be 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the theater. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Emporia.

DOCKET

SENIOR LIVING

  • Cloth fades, but memories remain

    As four widowed women and a couple, all residents of Parkside Homes, gathered in a small room preparing for Parkside’s annual wedding dress display June 21 through July 2, many differences are evident - - differences in styles, dates, churches, and stories. However, one theme rang true: Behind each vintage dress or photograph, love was ever present.

  • Not a bit gun-shy; 64-year-old protects herself with concealed weapon

    Marion County had 315 people with concealed-carry permits in June 2017. One was Nanette Lowry of Marion. She had been teaching in Wichita when she became afraid for her safety and bought a gun.

PEOPLE

  • Crawford-Barnes wedding announced

    Jeremiah Crawford and Rayna Barnes, both of Sterling, were married May 18 at the courthouse in Lyons. The bride is a 2013 graduate of Peabody-Burns High School. Her parents are Erik and JoLonna Barnes of Peabody.

  • Calvin Carlson

    Charles and Virginia Heerey of Marion and Betty Williams of Florence have a new great-grandson. Calvin Tyler Carlson weighed 6 pounds 1.7 ounces and measured 18.5 inches when he was born April 24 in Wichita to Zach and Jenny Carlson.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Peabody Senior Center menu

WONSEVU

  • Relatives from Alaska visit

    Shawna and David Goodwin from Kenny Lake, Alaska, have been guests of her mother, Janet Cress, and have been spending time with other relatives. Doni Rogers attended the Flint Hills Rodeo parade in Strong City and Cottonwood Falls airport breakfast June 2 and that evening attended the 50th wedding anniversary reception for Steve and Sharon Griffin.

SCHOOL/SPORTS

  • Peabody-Burns hires 2 new coaches

    One new coach this fall will be no stranger to Peabody-Burns athletics while the second is a fresh face with big dreams for a successful program. Rachel Winter, a middle school special education instructor, is stepping in as head volleyball coach for the high school.

MORE…

