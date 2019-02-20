HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
This ornamental bird feeder filled with sunflower seeds in a yard northwest of Lincolnville is frequented by finches in wintertime.
Peabody-Burns sophomore Sarah Spencer, 13, sets a screen for senior teammate Sydney Hodges in the final game of Hodges career with a loss of 51-15 to Berean Academy Monday.
Orville Pfeiffer cleans a donated item at St. Luke Auxiliary Shoppe while fellow volunteer Walter Hein looks on. Both men said their work at the shop keeps them active in retirement.
Marion Assisted Living resident Jean Pierce got a bonus when three kindergarten students gave her Valentines after serenading residents Thursday.
