HEADLINES

  • Reports of wild pigs in county cause alarm

    Apparent sightings of wild pigs Sunday in Marion County were alarming for resident Saje Bayes. “They’re an invasive species, I definitely see that,” she said. “I wouldn’t want them to start populating here because they cause a lot of problems.”

  • Burns mayor proposes partnership with Florence

    A partnership between Florence and Burns would provide an opportunity to offer water and maintenance employees better pay, Burns mayor Ryan Johnson said at Monday’s Florence city council meeting. “I’m not up here to steal from you guys and I’m not up here to bum off you guys,” he said. “I want to make it a partnership to make it beneficial for both of us.”

  • Genealogists tell of ongoing effort to guard county's history

    Martha Berner, Carole Skienar and Rosalie Schmidtberger have a passion for researching their families’ histories they love to share with others. The three gathered at Marion City Library Monday evening at a talk sponsored by Marion County Historical Society to let an audience of researchers know more about the resources they have available — and about an ongoing project to keep many other precious family histories from being forever lost.

  • Recycling woes spur promotion

    Transfer station employee Josh Housman was promoted Monday to director of household hazardous waste, noxious weed, and the transfer station. Housman has been working closely in recent weeks with the county’s recycling program to resolve the issue of where to take recyclable items after Fort Riley’s recycling center declined to accept the materials because it was short-staffed.

  • State bans former Westview Manor operator

    A Georgia nursing home company that formerly operated Westview Manor in Peabody was banned from doing business in Kansas for 10 years and fined $100,000 last week in a court case stemming from events related to a Humboldt nursing home operated by the same company. AltaCare Corp., of Alpharetta, Georgia, operated Pinecrest Nursing Home in Humboldt until it closed in 2011. When it was closed, the building was left unsecured with records containing patient and employee information in plain sight.

OTHER NEWS

  • Wind farm lawsuit now down to 6 plaintiffs

    A lawsuit against county commissioners and Expedition Wind now has only six — of 72 original — plaintiffs left. The lawsuit was originally filed in August against county commissioners over their approval of conditional use permits for Expedition to build a wind farm in the southern portion of the county.

  • County planning commission to tackle wind farm regulations

    County planning and zoning officials will direct their thoughts to Article 27 of wind energy conversion systems overlay district regulations during coming meetings in the hope of resolving controversy that arose in recent months over the regulations. Much of the controversy has been spurred by regulations regarding the distance wind turbines must be set back from public roads, property lines of neighboring property, and residential structures not included in the permit area.

  • Couple's faith provides base for radio, ministry

    Thirty years ago Dan and Linda Catlin were bikers living in Wichita who wanted to change their lives. The couple moved to Florence and began pursuing ministry. Their 1-year-old son and baby daughter were a driving force behind their decision to change their lives and help others, Dan said.

  • Community foundation awards $9,000 in grants

    Peabody Community Foundation awarded $9,000 in grants to charities Feb. 1 at Peabody Senior Center. The Hub Youth Center received $2,600 toward building repairs and updates.

  • Disability board meeting slated

    Harvey-Marion County Developmental Disability Organization’s monthly board of directors meeting will be 4 p.m. Monday at the organization’s office in Newton, with a public forum to begin the meeting.

DEATHS

  • LaVerne Buchholz

    Services for LaVerne Buchholz, 91, who died Feb. 12 at Bethesda Home in Goessel, were Monday at Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church in Hillsboro. He was born Sept. 19, 1928, in WaKeeney, to Fred and Julia Buchholz.

  • Jane Hanes

    Jane Hanes, 63, of Florence, died Monday at Newton Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel, Newton.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Harold Nunn

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Douglas Stutzman

DOCKET

PEOPLE

SENIOR LIVING

  • Walking track a resource for area's senior citizens

    Not even single-digit temperatures last week could stop Richard Schaffer from making the trip to Marion Aquatic Center to use its indoor walking track. “This unique situation we have in Marion allows for activity 365 days a year,” he said. “Minus a few days where there’s a basketball game, but it doesn’t happen too often where you can’t walk.”

  • Artists find creative passion working with ceramics

    Pamela and Tom Voth didn’t realize they found a lifelong passion when they started working with ceramics a decade ago. “It’s cool to be able to have a hobby we do together,” Pamela said.

  • Yoga tones muscles, builds strength and balance

    Weekly yoga classes, available Sundays in Marion and Wednesdays in Hillsboro, can help seniors develop muscle tone, flexibility, and balance, as well as stay active. The classes also help both sides of the brain work together better and increase lung capacity, the instructor said. Yoga instructor Leslie Beery has taught yoga classes 3½ years through Marion and Hillsboro recreation departments. Good for people of all ages, Beery’s classes draw participants from 7 to 75 years old.

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • Peabody-Burns plans events for FFA Month

    Peabody-Burns FFA is planning an oyster feed and barbecue lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at Peabody-Burns’ agricultural shop to celebrate National FFA Month. A soup cook-off and labor auction will be 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at the ag shop

  • Warriors suffer heartbreaking loss

    The search for a first victory continues for the Peabody-Burns High School girls’ basketball team, after tumbling in all three of this past week’s games. The Warriors started the week February 11, dropping a 40-39 heart-wrencher to the Solomon Gorillas.

  • College degrees and honors

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2020 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

 

X

BACK TO TOP