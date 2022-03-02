HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A large flag dangles from a boom on a Hillsboro fire truck Saturday, waiting for the funeral procession for Sheriff Rob Craft to pass by. Nearly a dozen fire vehicles and four dozen law enforcement vehicles turned out to honor Craft. A large flag dangles from a boom on a Hillsboro fire truck Saturday, waiting for the funeral procession for Sheriff Rob Craft to pass by. Nearly a dozen fire vehicles and four dozen law enforcement vehicles turned out to honor Craft.



Eighty-five-year-old Joyce Kessler, sitting at the head of the table, entertains Tabor athletes Friday at her home in Hillsboro. She served lasagna and zwieback. Eighty-five-year-old Joyce Kessler, sitting at the head of the table, entertains Tabor athletes Friday at her home in Hillsboro. She served lasagna and zwieback.



A little calf, its nose white with foam, pauses to pose with its mother. Many baby calves are springing forth in pastures around the area as calving season is in full swing. A little calf, its nose white with foam, pauses to pose with its mother. Many baby calves are springing forth in pastures around the area as calving season is in full swing.