A crowd of 300 gathered Sunday at Marion's stadium to pray for Jeff and Dawn Lee and their daughter, Jenny Craft. All are hospitalized with COVID-19.



Warriors Booster Club member Lindsay Hutchison divvies up a coconut flake and M&M caramel apple. Toppings and caramel were provided by the booster club.



Marion's Riley Prior goes up for a block against a Halstead hitter Saturday at the Canton-Galva tournament. Jayden May and Carley Wilhelm prepare to return the hit. Marion advanced to the championship game and finished second to Little River.