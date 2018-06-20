HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Graeme Glasier flips hamburgers and hotdogs behind Peabody Senior Center for a fundraiser June 13. Site manager LouAnne Bowlin said the center served more than 85 people. Ages varied at the event from small children to seniors. "The donations we received from this keep our building going." she said.



N.M. Patton pulls weeds in potted trees Sunday in his backyard. Patton's collection of trees has grown with his passion.



Cindy Griffitts is all smiles Friday as she watches her husband James get plenty of loving from their Irish setter Kaycee while playing with her puppies. The couple has been breeding dogs for a decade, but have started doing more after retiring.