HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Hub patron T.J. Clover, a senior at Peabody-Burns High School, looks on as seventh grader Kaden Crawley-Herry lines up his pool shot after a Friday night football game.
Owner Mark Whitney rings upa customer Oct. 17 at Peabody Hardware and Lumber Store. He and his wife, Ginger, have owned the business for almost 20 years.
Decorated by owner Robin Nelson, this porch on a house on N. Second St. in Marion is full of ghosts, goblins, skeletons, black cats, and other scary things.
Stan Williams, Tour de Florence director, explains the bike route to a biker Sunday. Cool weather was ideal for the tour. The event originally was scheduled for Oct. 7, but due to weather was rescheduled to Oct. 21.
Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2018 Hoch Publishing