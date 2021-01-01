HEADLINES

  • Pastor, daughter latest victims as COVID soars

    Family members of Jenny Craft and Jeff Lee are sorting through photographs that bring back memories of laughter as they grieve their loss. Jenny Craft, 30, wife of Marion football coach Shaun Craft, died Friday from complication of COVID-19.

  • Long chase makes Main a drag strip: Speeds reach 75 mph downtown, 110 on highway

    A Salina woman was arrested early Sunday in a field west of Marion after leading half a dozen McPherson and Marion County law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase down US-56 and through downtown Marion at speeds of up to 110 mph. Captain Dean Scott of the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said police were notified that Jena R. Larzalere, 28, Salina, was driving a 2018 Jeep Compass south on I-135, headed to Marion while heavily under the influence.

  • Hillsboro woman bilked out of $28,950

    Hillsboro police are investigating a scam by a caller who stole $28,950 from a Hillsboro woman after identifying himself as an attorney for Publishers Clearing House. The victim, 84, who asked not to be identified, sent money orders and gave the caller her Social Security Number and date of birth.

OTHER NEWS

  • Marion lawyer becomes district judge

    Marion lawyer and city attorney Susan Robson was appointed by governor Laura Kelly Friday to serve as district judge in Marion County. Robson was Marion County attorney from 2001 until 2017, when she went into private practice with Marion lawyer Bob Brookens.

  • Judge appointed to Geary County bench

    Dickinson County magistrate judge Keith Collett was appointed by governor Laura Kelly Friday to serve as district judge in Geary County. Collett practiced law in Marion from 1989 to 2012 before he became a magistrate for Dickinson County.

  • Amid pandemic, child care is no child's play

    Melinda Schroeder made COVID precautions at her home-run day care fun for her little clients by letting them look at the thermometer after she checked their temperatures. “At first, the kids thought it was fun,” said Schroeder, owner of Marion-based Melinda’s Home Away from Home. “I let them look at the number when taking their temperature. A little green light lights up. It was fun because it was something new and different. It’s not something new and different anymore. We’re just ready for it to be over.”

  • Pilsen auction to lease building

    Lincolnville auctioneer Joe Vinduska has entered a one-month lease for a Marion-owned building that has sat empty for three years. Planning and zoning secretary Margo Yates told Marion City Council members that the Vinduskas will pay $200 per auction held there. That is twice the amount they usually pay, Yates said.

  • Food bank moves to new building

    Marion County Food Bank closed at noon Monday to move into their new building at the intersection of Main and Cedar Sts. Around 25 volunteers hauled furniture, boxes, and crates in their own vehicles. A team of eight navigated empty freezers and refrigerators out the back door and onto a trailer with two dollies, a plywood board, and some elbow grease.

  • Ideas for walk,bike trail explored

    A potential walk and bike trail for Marion is being discussed by an advisory group that has come up with six potential projects for it, city administrator Roger Holter told city council members Monday. The advisory group will have more meetings in upcoming weeks and their ideas will be reviewed.

  • Cafe to close after sales turn stale

    After reducing business hours to three days a week and putting its building up for sale three weeks ago, Café 256 will shut its doors Oct. 25. Tim Melendy said he was doubtful that he and his wife, Barbara, would try to reopen in the future.

  • Late-night fire destroys Marion garage

    Marion, Florence, and Hillsboro firefighters responded to a burning garage at 126 E. Forest St. late Monday and fought the fire into early Tuesday morning. The garage was used as a machine shop. At 9 a.m. partial walls were all that remained. Metal siding on the west side of the house was partially melted from the heat of the fire.

  • Witnesses saw 3rd driver at fatality

    More than a week after an Oct. 10 crash near Peabody that killed two people and injured two others, the crash remains under investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol. Troop captain Bruce Hyman said detectives were still actively investigating the circumstances of the accident and the patrol’s report is not considered complete.

VOTERS GUIDE

  • Collett: A younger voice

    Zach Collett, 33, who works at EBH Engineering in Marion, said he wants to give younger city residents a voice on the council. He also wants them to not feel intimidated to talk to city council members.

  • Costello: A second term

    Chris Costello, 65, is a lifelong Marion resident, a banker and lawyer, and served as a school board member for two terms before being elected to Marion city council four years ago. He’s running for a second term on the council because he enjoys the work and likes to give back to the community.

  • Markley: Housing is No. 1

    Marion farmer and rancher Darvin Markley, 62, said the most important issue facing Marion is housing. There are two housing issues that need to be addressed, he said.

  • Young: Openness, ethics

    Retired school psychologist Katherine Young wants to bring more ethics to the city council. “I think there’s a lack of ethics on the city council,” Young said. “Decisions they make are not kosher. For example, the sale of land at the industrial park.”

DEATHS

  • Roger Ryder

    Services for Roger Ryder, 58, who died Oct. 12 at his home in Hillsboro, will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Parkview Church in Hillsboro. Born Sept. 13, 1963, in Long Island, New York, to Walter and Betty (Maune) Ryder, he married Joyce Lee on June 13, 1999, in Long Island, New York.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Phyllis Bull

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Joe Nowak

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Patricia Oller

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Mona Smith

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Darrell Swinney

DOCKET

OPINION

  • When liberty and patriotism collide

    The same ultra-conservatives who think the biggest issues our schools face are transgendered students, critical race theory, and whether vaccinations should be required tend to call COVID-19 the “Chinese virus.” It’s a classic American right to be wrong, so they’re free to worry less about whether children are learning and more about how they use restrooms, play sports, and are allowed to read only censored texts devoid of any thoughts some may disagree with but students doubtlessly will encounter elsewhere.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    C'mon, push it!

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    Markley endorsed

PEOPLE

  • Toys to travel by motorcycle

    The 28th annual Marion County Toy Run will start Nov. 6 at SherBowl Lanes in Marion and end at Hillsboro State Bank. Sons of the American Legion No. 366, ABATE of Kansas District 9, and Route 56 Classic Cruises will sponsor the event. A chili feed and donation auction will follow at Hillsboro American Legion.

  • TEEN to meet tonight

    The Technology Excellence in Education Network will meet at 6 tonight in the school district office in Hillsboro. More information is available from Lna Kleiner at (620) 877-0237.

  • Pumpkin carving planned

    Pumpkins will be turned into works of art at a pumpkin carving gala Saturday at Santa Fe Park in Peabody. Sunflower Theatre is sponsoring the event in exchange for donations to its renovation project. Shirley Davis will provide stencils, child-safe tools, and pumpkin knives for children and adults to participate.

  • Peabody-Burns board meets

    Peabody-Burns school board voted DATE against allowing two Wichita schools to join Wheat State League. Whether Wichita Central Christian Academy and Classical School of Wichita are allowed to join the league depends on how many of the league’s other schools approve them.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

SENIORS

  • Artist finds much to paint in Marion

    When Mary Jean Rogers came to Marion with a friend in 2008, she was impressed with some of the stately houses on the hill. “I want to paint them,” she thought.

  • It's in the bag: Plastic is fantastic for crochet

    Some people feed their crafting hobbies by collecting yarn or paint. Delores Stika collects boxes and boxes of plastic bags. Stika is one of four women at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Marion who crochet mats out of shopping bags. They work together from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursdays in the church as well as on their own time.

  • Magician enchants seniors

    Magician Shawn Reida, who has performed magic shows since he was 16, said seniors are his favorite audience. The Wichita resident said he performed 200 magic shows for seniors before the COVID-19 pandemic, but business has slowed down since then. Bookings are picking up, though.

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • County football teams ace road tests

    Marion county football aced late-season road tests with four teams grabbing double-digit victories on their opponent’s turf this weekend. Marion High pulled together Friday as they grieved the news that Jenny Craft, wife of head coach Shaun, had died of COVID-19.

  • Goessel, Hillsboro 3rd; Centre 4th

    Hillsboro and Goessel volleyball both finished third and Centre fourth during the final meets of the season Saturday. Goessel and Centre competed at the Wheat State Invitational at Centre, Peabody-Burns competed in Hope, and Hillsboro vied to win at home.

  • Antelope native runs marathon

    Not many high school athletes go on to national contests. Justin Garrard, a 2005 Centre graduate, has been setting records in distance running since junior high and continues to compete.

  • Bowling league results

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2021 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

BACK TO TOP