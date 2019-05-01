HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Apparent blue green algae makes its presence known at Marion County Lake earlier this week. Results from tests conducted on the lake's water are expected Thursday.



Newton dentist Joel Smith is listed as an interested buyer of the fixtures of an old stone house at 1772 Sunflower Rd. south of Marion. Smith said he plans to dismantle the home and rebuild it at another, yet-to-be determined location.



Marion County resident Jayce Hett prepares his car Friday for the 2019 Gambler 500 Rally in Fall River the next day. It was Hett's first time competing in the event, but his goal was to make it through the 500-mile course and be able to drive his car back.