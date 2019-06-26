HEADLINES

  • Watersheds protect Peabody from worse flood damage

    Nearly 11 inches of rain fell in Peabody over the weekend, but flooding in the city could have been far worse without watershed dams nearby to protect it, said Lewis Unruh a Doyle Creek Watershed board member. “Where I’m at, we had nine inches of rain in a 32-hour period,” he said. “Peabody would’ve flooded much worse if these structures weren’t holding back a bunch of water.”

  • Wind farm project thrown in doubt

    Petition could mean just one person will decide project’s fate By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer Any one county commissioner can now kill a proposed wind farm.

  • Wheat cutting stalls after rains return

    After a brief start last week, the wheat harvest has been stalled by heavy weekend rains. The Cooperative Grain and Supply elevator at Marion received its first two loads of wheat on Friday.

  • Rescued dog 'Buddy' finds a home

    A dog running free and uncared for in Florence drew the attention of Natasha Craig three months ago. She is an animal lover and cannot stand to see a dog suffer. She said the dog was almost skin and bones and had lost much of his hair.

  • Council OKs dumpster rental

    The city of Peabody will rent two 30-yard dumpsters for flood debris cleanup beginning Thursday. Peabody City Council decided at Monday’s meeting both dumpsters should be placed in the southern part of the city where flooding was the worst.

OTHER NEWS

  • Activist organizes protest of 'corrupt' county cops

    A Wichita woman is trying a protest in Marion to fight what she claims on social media is “corruption.” Jennifer Winn, who calls herself an advocate, is a three-time unsuccessful candidate for political office who runs a landscape maintenance company in Wichita.

  • Sales tax may be sought for transfer station

    Next year’s property tax rate is likely to stay the same even though tax bills are expected to rise. But, in a surprise move, voters may be asked to approve a new sales tax to pay for a waste transfer station or road repairs. Those were among the trial balloons floated toward the end of a marathon 6½-hour county commission meeting Monday during which commissioners took their first long look at what a state tax lid and increased assessed valuation could mean for the county.

  • Judge seeks guards; attorney wants raise

    County commissioners heard pitches for increased spending on legal matters Monday, including a proposal to add private guards in courtrooms and to give the county attorney a $10,000-a-year raise. Instead of bailiffs, chief judge Mike Powers is looking to hire part-time guards to provide security in Marion’s courtroom — the only courtroom in his four-county district that has no security.

  • Landowners want wind farm overseers fired

    It wouldn’t be a county commission meeting without heated discussion of wind farms and roads. Monday, the topics combined when Enel Green Power’s David Mueller presented letters from 26 of Enel’s Diamond Vista wind farm property owners asking the county to fire the firm overseeing Enel’s compliance with road reconstruction standards.

  • Flooding might damage trees at Marion Reservoir

    Many of Marion Reservoir’s trees may survive standing in floodwater, but some could die if conditions don’t dry out soon enough. It depends on the species of tree.

  • Symphony ticketholders first in line for 2020

  • Ramona man's death ruled suicide

    The Saturday death of a Ramona man has been ruled a suicide by the coroner and the sheriff’s office. According to a press release from sheriff Rob Craft, deputies were summoned about 4:30 p.m. Saturday after family members, concerned that he was still in his room at that time of day, entered the room and discovered 19-year-old Troy Michael Allen Jones dead of a gunshot wound to the head.

  • Celebration postponed

    The reception set for Sunday at St. Luke Living Center to celebrate Patricia Oller’s 90th birthday has been postponed until a later date.

DEATHS

  • Dick Bredemeier

    Services for Richard “Dick” Bredemeier, 87, who died Friday, remained pending at press time.

  • Elma David

    Graveside services for Salem Home resident Elma F. David, 93, who died June 22, will be 10 a.m. June 25 at Durham Baptist Cemetery. Pastor Brad Penn will officiate. Born Feb. 4, 1926, to Jacob and Leah (Lorenz) David northwest of Durham, she is survived by sister-in-law Alvina David and niece Linda David both of Florida.

  • Wilma Everett

    Services for Wilma Everett, 91, Marion, who died June 18 at St. Luke Living Center, were Monday. Born Aug. 4, 1927, in Newton, to Homer and Esther Motter, she graduated from Whitewater High School and married Phillip Everett on Feb. 18, 1946, in Cottonwood Falls.

  • Helen Fadenrecht

    Services for Helen V. Fadenrecht, 96, who died June 2 at Salem Home, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Burial will be an hour earlier at the church cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church.

  • John Meyer

    Services for John Meyer, 81, Herington, who died Tuesday, remained pending at press time.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Catherine Hein

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Clyde Larsen

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    William Siebert

DOCKET

OPINION

  • Some cutting remarks about budgeting

    Back when conservatives were more than a pack of Bible-thumpin’, gun-totin’, anti-immigrant, anti-abortionists — and brains weren’t held in the same regard as tonsils and appendixes — bright folks like a guy named Roy Ash had an interesting idea on how to prevent bureaucracy from taking over the world. Roy was your basic pencil-necked geek. He started out as bill collector, learned finance and aviation as an Army Air Corps bean-counter, went on to work for reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes, and ended up helping found a company that made most of the spacesuits for America’s race to the moon.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    A transgendered tree?

  • CORRECTIONS:

    Corrections and clarifications

PEOPLE

  • Brother of astronaut Neil Armstrong to share story

    Marion resident Dean Armstrong, whose brother Neil was the first man to walk on the moon 50 years ago, will speak Sunday afternoon at Marion Community Center. Dean Armstrong is a longtime resident of Marion, living at the county lake since 2006 and in Florence for 15 years before moving to Marion.

  • St. Luke CEO to help found medical school

    St. Luke Hospital CEO Jeremy Ensey will serve on the board for a planned osteopathic medical school in Wichita. Kansas Health Science Center is a private, nonprofit institution with a goal of increasing access to medical education and addressing a growing need for physicians.

  • Catfishing day a learning experience for children

    Nearly 30 parents and children turned out to Marion County Lake on Saturday during the fifth annual kids’ catfish day. The event is meant to be an electronic device-free family day, organizer Shannon Allen said.

  • Municipalities set firework schedules

    County Fireworks can be used on Lakeshore Dr. at the county lake, but aren’t allowed at Marion Reservoir.

  • Candidate updates Democrats

    County commissioner candidate Trayce Warner updated Marion County Democrats on her campaign when party members met June 15 at Peabody Township Library. Eileen Sieger presided over a business meeting and welcomed her son-in-law and daughter, Jesse and Lesley Sieger Walls.

  • Peabody Senior Center menu

  • WONSEVU:

    Guests visit for Fathers Day

  • CALENDAR:

    Calendar of events

SENIOR LIVING

  • Volunteer finds friends

    Most everyone in Marion knows Robin Nelson’s familiar and friendly face. Her enjoyment of people leads her to volunteer at Marion Senior Center up to five times a week.

  • Seniors again without a cook

    For the third time this year, Marion Senior Center is without a cook. For unknown reasons, temporary cook CJ Vanderzanden quit Tuesday.

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2019 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP