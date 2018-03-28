HEADLINES

  • Teacher charged with sex crimes resigns position

    A Peabody-Burns High School teacher who resigned while awaiting trial on eight felony charges beat the school board to the punch last week by submitting his resignation two days before a meeting to determine if he should be terminated. Social studies teacher Chris Young is charged with five counts of unlawful sexual relations and three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, related to allegations regarding two high school students. Each charge is a level five felony.

  • Criminal's worst nightmare

    Sheriff’s deputy Bronson Shipman carries typical trappings of his profession while on duty- handcuffs, a radio, a protective bullet proof vest- all necessities for someone whose job it is to ensure safety to county citizens. However, Shipman also has something on his side that other law enforcement officers in the county do not: Karma.

  • Security concerns jeopardize Peabody 4th of July show

    Security concerns among some Peabody 4th Fest organizers could bring the festival’s signature fireworks show to an end. Peabody 4th Fest organizers have requested 10 armed law enforcement officers plus the city police chief for the fireworks show, or they would cancel the event, police chief Bruce Burke told city council members Monday.

  • EMS chief in employment limbo

    County commissioners failed Monday for a second time to accept the resignation of emergency medical services director Ed Debesis, agreeing to have more discussion at a special meeting Friday. An email encouraging EMS crewmembers to attend Monday’s county commission meeting brought 16 supporters of EMS director Ed Debesis to voice opposition to his resignation.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Mangold tries again to withdraw plea in criminal case

    Jonathan L. Mangold, who has filed a number of hand-written court documents challenging his treatment in jail and by the court system, on March 15 filed a lawsuit against the state seeking to withdraw his plea in a Marion County criminal case. Mangold, 30, is in Norton Correctional Facility serving consecutive sentences in two Marion County cases. Records show he has 17 convictions dating back to 2008 and 68 prison disciplinary reports, 15 of which were since Mangold began serving his Marion County sentences.

  • New cost share programs announced

    Farmers concerned about soil and water quality can apply for two programs offered through Marion County Conservation District. April 2 through April 30 is a new sign-up period for water resources and non point source cost share practices. The money would be available in July.

  • Storm chasers grow roots in Marion County

    “I guess you’re probably wondering what two Australians are doing running around Kansas?” storm chaser Clyve Herbert said as he welcomed 12 people attending a presentation Friday at the Peabody Senior Center. Herbert and Jane O’Neill have been quenching their thirst for thrills chasing storms together since 1997.

  • Economic group to meet today

    An interview of an executive director candidate tops the agenda for a meeting of the Marion County Community Economic Development Corporation board at 3:30 today at Emprise Bank in Hillsboro.

DEATH NOTICE

  • Mrs. Vernel Lovett

    Services for Vernel E. Lovett, 89, formerly of Florence, will be at 2 p.m Friday at Zeiner Funeral Home, Marion. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Florence. Visitation with the family will precede the service at 1 p.m. A complete obituary will be published in a future edition.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Lawrence F. Sayers

DOCKET

HEALTH

  • Jantz family cares for child waiting for liver transplant

    When Eli Jantz, 3, was born, it didn’t take long to realize something was wrong. Eli has idiopathic neonatal hepatitis — obstructive jaundice associated with giant cell transformation in the liver, which rapidly progressed into pediatric end stage liver disease.

  • Marion family gets shots and prize

    Getting a child’s immunizations on schedule can be not only healthy for the child, it can be healthy for the family budget as well. Marion parents Emily Miller and Christopher Wilson won a prize of $200 toward the utility bill of their choice because they got all of Ivan Wilson’s immunizations on schedule. Ivan is 19 months old.

  • One woman's battle against pain

    Everyone experiences pain of one sort or another during their lifetime. One such person is a Marion woman who was diagnosed 20 years ago at age 52 with deteriorating discs and arthritis in her lower back that were causing pain.

OPINION

  • What's up with EMS?

    A phrase that has its origins in the mid-1800s is one any good investigative journalist holds as an unspoken mantra: “There’s more to this than meets the eye.” Try as a I might, I can’t shake the phrase from my mind as I consider the ongoing and curious case of the pending resignation of county emergency medical services director Ed Debesis.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Looks like dirt to me

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Defending the hunt

PEOPLE

  • Hello Hawaii!

    Palm trees, pineapples, and pom-poms are subjects heavy on the minds of Peabody-Burns High School cheerleaders Adriana Newman and Kayla Page. The cheerleaders will be participating in the 17th annual CheerHawaii USA summer invitational held on the University of Hawaii Campus in Oahu this June. The girls were nominated by their cheerleading coach, Denae Pickens. Participants are selected based on their leadership qualities, academic standing, and involvement in service organizations.

  • Annual hunt to offer "eggs-actly" what children anticipate

    The annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by Peabody Health and Rehab will be at 10:30 a.m., March 31. Shane Marler, director of marketing for the facility, said they are expecting close to 100 kids, and have made some adjustments to the age groups involved in the hunt.

  • WONSEVU:

    Correspondent welcomes great-grandson

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Menu

SCHOOL/SPORTS

  • Education careers academy offered in Emporia

    High school freshmen, sophomores, and juniors interested in learning more about careers in education can apply to attend Kansas Future Teacher Academy from June 10 to 14 at Emporia State University. Participants will work with education faculty from area school districts, ESU education faculty, and meet with new teachers, academy alumni, and award-winning teachers.

  • Peabody-Burns Honor Rolls

  • Area graduate receives residency match

    When she started thinking about going into the field of medicine, it didn’t take long for Alex Holm-McDowell, a 2009 Peabody-Burns graduate, to discover that her heart belonged in pediatrics. “My mom worked with almost every pediatrician in Newton,” she said. “When I started thinking about going into medicine, I shadowed Dr. Jantz, (a Newton pediatrician) for a day, and never looked back.”

  • SCHOOL MENUS:

    Peabody-Burns

UPCOMING

  • Trade mission looking for participants

    Kansas ranchers and related agribusinesses specializing in the export of Angus and Hereford genetics can apply to participate in a beef genetics trade mission to Argentina from July 24 to Aug. 1. Attendees will interact with Argentine breeders and promote the use of U.S. beef genetics while attending Exposicion Rural (Palermo), a major Argentinean livestock show.

  • Reorganized society to have its first annual meeting

    The reorganized Marion County Historical Society will have its first annual meeting April 10 in the basement of Marion Christian Church, 140 N. Elm St., Marion. Light refreshments will be served from 6:30 to 7 p.m. The business meeting will begin at 7. A board of directors will be elected by members and Lowell Ensey of Marion will give a presentation about the 136 school districts that existed in the county’s early years.

  • Florence Chamber to sponsor Easter Egg Hunt

    The annual Easter egg hunt in Florence’s Grandview Park will be at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Easter Bunny will be present to visit with children and have pictures taken. Two door prizes will be given.

  • Calendar of events

MORE…

