  • $1 million suit names Mayfield, Soyez, Hudlin

    A federal lawsuit seeking at least $950,000 in actual and punitive damages was filed Tuesday in connection with a police raid Aug. 11 on the Marion County Record newsroom. The suit, filed by

  • Record wins Courage in Journalism award

    The Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland has named The award, named in honor of a 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winner and acclaimed champion of global press freedom, recognizes “courage displayed by small city newspapers, freelancers, or other journalists in the United States who have stood up to powerful forces despite not having many resources,” a release from the college states.

  • What? No complaint on roads? County hears praise from unusual source

    Despite county roads being a mess after a month of heavy snows and soaking rains, county commissioners heard compliments Monday from a rural Lincolnville man who often has been a critic of road maintenance. Mike Beneke, who never has held back when he was unhappy with roads in his district, told commissioners how much improvement he had noticed in recent weeks.

  • How to avoid potholes

    AAA offers tips to avoid potholes and minimize damage. Beware of puddles, which often are potholes in disguise.

  • It's in the blood; Tragedy starts a 20-year tradition of donating

    A blood drive Thursday marked 20 years of Marion school tradition rooted in tragedy. Under the watchful eye of Key Club sponsor Kylie Schroeder, club members checked in 51 scheduled donors, ensured they were steady on their feet after donating blood, provided them snacks and drink boxes, and directed traffic at the blood drive.

OTHER NEWS

  • Marion agrees to hire interim administrator

    Marion City Council members voted Monday to approve a contract with an interim city administrator. Mark McAnarney, former city manager of Emporia, will fill the void left by the resignation Nov. 15 of Brogan Jones — assuming McAnarney signs the contract council members approved.

  • Dumped, stolen, chased: Cross-state car thefts includes stop in county

    A car stolen Friday from McPherson was found later that day in Florence, where another car, later found in Chautauqua County, was stolen, apparently as a replacement. The car stolen in Florence, a maroon 2008 Chevrolet Uplander, had a Colorado tag on it.

  • Hillsboro officer joins Marion police

    Former part-time Hillsboro police officer Dustin Woodford is now a full-time officer for Marion Police Department. Woodford, born in Alaska, was hired three months ago as a part-time officer in Hillsboro.

  • Foundation for stadium project laid

    Dirt work is finished and concrete footing is being installed for construction of new facilities south of Marion Stadium. “We just broke ground this week and we are getting the footing taken care of on the east side,” superintendent Justin Wasmuth said Friday. Really what we’re hoping for is good weather.”

  • Hillsboro's solar array closer to reality

    A field of solar panels in Hillsboro came closer to reality Tuesday when city council members voted to grant a utility easement to Kansas Power Pool. KPP hopes to build solar panel arrays in nine cities — including Hillsboro and Marion — using a forgivable loan from Rural Utilities Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Powering Affordable Clean Energy program.

  • Legislator files for re-election

    Deadline is still four months away, but first-term Republican Scott Hill announced last week that he has filed for re-election as state representative for the 70th District, which includes northern and eastern Marion County. Candidates must file by June 3 with the secretary of state’s office. If a primary is needed, it will be Aug. 6.

  • Program that spurred conflict between hospital, pharmacy to be revisited

    The 340B program, a discount drug program intended to help uninsured and underinsured patients by reducing the wholesale price of prescriptions — a a source of local controversy between Lanning Pharmacy and St. Luke Hospital — is being discussed in the U.S. Senate with the goal of making the program more transparent and clear. Conflict between Lanning and St. Luke began more than a year ago after their original contract, signed July 14, 2015, was amended Nov. 1, 2022.

  • Party worker to speak

    Longtime Sedgwick County Republican Party member Kim Gish will share tips and advice on voter registration and election issues at February’s meeting of the Republican Party of Marion County. Gish, longtime worker in the party, now is a member of City Elders of Wichita. City Elders connects government, businesses, and churches. She is a board member of Kansans for Life PAC and led Sedgwick County Teenage Republicans for eight years.

  • School funding to be discussed

    John Fast, retired superintendent of the Goessel school district, will talk about challenges of school funding at a free public meeting at 10 a.m. Feb. 10 at Goessel City Hall, 101 S. Cedar St., Goessel. A business meeting of Marion County Democrats will follow. Refreshments will be served. Additional information is available from Eileen Sieger at (620) 382-7091 or sesieger@gmail.com.

DEATHS

  • Harold Stultz Sr.

    Graveside services for Harold Merwin Stultz Sr., 83, rural Hillsboro, who died Friday at Salem Home in Hillsboro, were Tuesday at Clinton Cemetery in Lawrence. Born April 11, 1940, in Lawrence to John Merwin and Leona (Curtis) Stultz, he married Sue Stockwell on July 12, 1959, in Pratt.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Frankie Sue Clark

CONSERVATION

FOR THE RECORD

OPINION

  • Dollars and sense

    A billion here, a billion there. Pretty soon it adds up to real money. That iconoclastic quote, misattributed to Senate Republican leader Everett Dirksen, still describes Congress 60 years later. Swap out “billion” for “thousand” and it describes local government, too. Visit any local meeting — Really, you should! — and you’ll hear all manner of talk about new hires, new projects, new opportunities. Many are good ideas. All take a lot of new money.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Cultivating awareness

  • LETTER TO EDITOR:

    Newspaper award

PEOPLE

SCHOOL

  • Scholars Bowl heads to state

    The Bluebirds’ Scholars Bowl team earned a spot in the state tournament after a suspenseful afternoon at aregional meet. Goessel finished pool play with a 5-1 record, vaulting into the championship round with five other teams. The top three teams at regionals will advance to a state meet Saturday.

  • College degrees and honors

SPORTS

MORE…

