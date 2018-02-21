HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



First responders work the accident that occurred late Monday afternoon that left two vehicles in the ditch at the corner of U.S. highway 50 and Nighthawk. One driver had to be freed from their vehicle, but neither driver appeared to require transportation to a hospital.



Annette Elliott, Peabody Junior/Senior High School secretary and TADA sponsor, smiles as she looks over a Valentine's Day bulletin board created by the program. Students were asked to write something positive. Elliott says one of the program's main objectives is making the students feel like somebody cares about them.



Peabody-Burns FFA members sophomore Jess Philpott, left, and eighth-grader Noal Reynolds take a break from organizing the FFA giveaway event to try on some of the donated clothes. The organization received enough donations to fill two rooms and have clothes, kitchenware, kid's toys, and more. The giveaway is open to the public.