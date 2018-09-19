HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A spring-fed creek usually runs through a pasture on Jerry Plett's farm west of Lincolnville, but with lack of moisture this summer, he is still having to haul water to his cattle. A spring-fed creek usually runs through a pasture on Jerry Plett's farm west of Lincolnville, but with lack of moisture this summer, he is still having to haul water to his cattle.



Junt in time for fall, PEO members Pam Byer of Marion, and Judy Mills of Florence, sort 366 pre-sold chrysanthemums as part of their fundraising efforts to provide educational opportunities for young women seeking further educatgion. The chapter of 35 members from Marion, Florence and Lincolnville. Junt in time for fall, PEO members Pam Byer of Marion, and Judy Mills of Florence, sort 366 pre-sold chrysanthemums as part of their fundraising efforts to provide educational opportunities for young women seeking further educatgion. The chapter of 35 members from Marion, Florence and Lincolnville.



Late August rains gave this sunflower a growth boost. It's located near the northeastern corner of the courthouse. Our own reporter, Alex Simone, is 6'3" tall and can't reach the plant top. Late August rains gave this sunflower a growth boost. It's located near the northeastern corner of the courthouse. Our own reporter, Alex Simone, is 6'3" tall and can't reach the plant top.