  • Judge dismisses lawsuit to block wind farm plans

    A district judge has dismissed with prejudice a lawsuit seeking to block development of a wind farm in Marion County. The lawsuit, originally filed May 16, was against wind farm developer Expedition Wind, the board of county commissioners, and the county clerk.

  • Councilman seeks to boost pool attendance

    Councilman Lindsay Hutchison Monday proposed adding an option to Peabody’s water bill to sponsor children’s swim passes as a way to draw more swimmers to Peabody’s pool. “I have a hard time with seeing kids not being able to go in because they don’t have $1.50,” she said. “I really struggle with that. If we have a lot of people in town willing to support kids, then it’s $30 for a pool pass.”

  • Reservoir reopens cove to primitive camping

    “I would stress that it’s primitive,” he said. “We even put that on our voice message because we had lots of people calling to ask.” Marion Cove is getting a steady trickle of boaters as it is still the only open boat ramp, but the interest in camping is limited to a few die-hards, McCoy said.

  • Recycled cooking oil has many uses

    Cooking oil use is vital for area restaurants, but it is just as useful when it is repurposed. Restaurants don’t see leftover oil after it is picked up, but it can be cleaned, recycled, and used in pet food, biofuel, or a variety of other uses.

  • Cancer battles drive volunteers to help raise money for charity

    Debbie Conner said watching her mother die from breast cancer that metastasized into liver cancer spurred her involvement with cancer charity Relay For Life. Her mother was a strong woman, but her battle with cancer steadily weakened her until she could no longer do things that were once everyday tasks.

  • Commissioners discuss various security measures

    The county’s courthouse will get a security upgrade, but what it will look like is anyone’s guess. The district court requested security upgrades months ago, and commissioners decided to table the subject for further discussion.

  • New signs for county roads

    All Marion County road signs will be replaced because many are missing or in poor condition. County engineer Brice Goebel said emergency medical services director Travis Parmley has asked for replacement signs because missing and rotated signs confuse many drivers.

  • Leading Florence parade with love

    It was love of the area’s people that beckoned Harold and Shirley Grinstead to retire to Florence, and it’s that love that keeps them here. The couple will be grand marshals of the Florence Labor Day parade Sept. 2.

  • Weather may force change of location

    Possible inclement weather may force Florence Labor Day Celebration Saturday events to move indoors to the Florence Gym at 7th and Dean Streets. Sunday evening’s vintage baseball game and fireworks will depend on the field’s condition. For information on change of locations and cancellations, call Melvin Honeyfield, (620) 382-6434 or Melanie Grimmett, (620) 381-1083.

  • Child screenings available Sept. 10

    A free developmental screening for newborns through five-year-old children will be Sept. 10 at Peabody. Appointments are available from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

  • Marion volleyball emphasizing unity

    Marion setter Chloe Burkholder has already seen improvement in the second year of being coached by her mother, Kris Burkholder. “We mesh really well together,” Chloe said. “We’ve added different sets for sure.”

  • Warriors looking for better outcome 2019 season

    Both Shaun Kraft and Marion High had a challenging year after coaching great Grant Thierolf’s departure. Last year’s team saw a 2-8 ending on a loss to a very beatable Pleasanton Bluejay team — a frustrating record for seniors who never had a losing season in four years.

  • Marion runners double members in seasonal pursuit

    One year after sending Heidi Grimmett to the state meet, Marion cross-country is looking to make a greater impact in races this year. Alfwenna Meyer joins fellow senior Bethany Grimmett and sophomore Heidi, raising the team to three members.

  • Coping with adversity key to Trojan football

    The Trojans and their new coach Demetrius Cox face this season still healing from a tragedy that shook the team and the community. Coach Cox’s son, Demarius, passed away while at Sky Ranch Horn Creek summer church camp in Colorado from what was thought to be a blood clot in his lung.

  • Future stays bright for Panzer's second season

    First-year coach Trojan cross-country coach Kodi Panzer and her young team was already looking ahead to the 2019 season before 2018 even wrapped up the final weekend in October. Both Panzer and her team thought that with their returning runners Hillsboro was only going to get better.

  • Hillsboro spikers poised for better 2019 season

    Has it really been 5 years since the Trojan volleyball team last made the state tournament? That used to be a date circled on Hillsboro’s calendar, and there was plenty of reason to.

  • Tennis looks to recapture state berth

    Kyla Isaac no longer has the same partner from when she went to state, but she is looking to get back the magic that inspired her to succeed in 2017. “It’s a fun challenge trying to get back,” she said. “It’s also intimidating since I don’t have my partner anymore.”

  • Goessel football will rely on speed and precision

    With 17 reporting for practice, and six returning letter winners, Goessel football is looking to finally breach the .500 mark. Leading the Bluebirds will be senior quarterback Dylan Lindeman, who has two years’ experience as a starter.

  • Centre football hopes for a healthy year

    The 2018-19 season wasn’t an easy one for Centre football. However, despite numerous injuries, the team ended the season with a record of 7-3. All six of last year’s starters are returning, including Braxton Smith, who was sidelined with an ACL injury this past season.

  • Experience should benefit Centre volleyball

    The Centre volleyball team is small, with 10 players, including two newcomers, but they’ve been practicing all summer to improve their skills. The team has played in tournaments at Hesston, Manhattan, and Hillsboro, often against bigger schools.

  • Peabody-Burns makes use of experience

    Peabody-Burns running back Noal Reynolds understands the difference between 8-man and 11-man football, he has experience with both. “In 8-man there’s less field to cover, so you aren’t taking as much time trying to find the hole,” he said. “You know where you’re going.”

  • Goessel cross-country races for success as a team

    Goessel cross-country has become a happy family. “We look out for each other,” senior Elyse Boden said. “No one is left behind.”

  • Confidence will determine Goessel volleyball success

    Senior Elizabeth Alderfer says Goessel’s confidence as a team will determine how far they can go in 2019. “Confidence will make the difference this year,” she said.

  • Peabody-Burns volleyball sets sights on regionals

    Peabody-Burns volleyball team has its hopes set on a run through regionals. “We have the potential,” outside hitter Lexi Schreiber said. “It’s about if we put our minds to it. This is going to be one of our better years.”

  • Centre girls' golfers aim for more medals

    Centre girls’ golf lost one player to graduation and gained another this year, to keep the team at three. Samantha Engler and Cecilia Rziha are returning juniors, and Jorja Peterson is a freshman.

  • Marion teacher a semi-finalist in excellence competition

    The sparkle in Mark Meyer’s eyes as he walks around his Marion High School classroom shows the passion he has for what he teaches. The Tampa resident’s mission is to furnish his students with skills that will help them land good jobs.

  • Buckle up, you might get some extra bucks

    Volunteers in 51 Kansas towns will hand out money to drivers with everyone buckled up as a part of a safety belt awareness campaign “Bucks for Buckles” now through Sept. 8. The effort sponsored by Safe Kids Kansas, State Farm, and KDOT, is meant to encourage families to buckle up over the Labor Day weekend.

  • Coed softball enrolling now

    Enrollment for Marion recreation commission’s coed softball league is through Friday. The games will be at the baseball/softball complex on six consecutive Sundays starting Sept. 8. The tournament will be Oct. 13. Games will begin at 5 p.m., with two or three games a night.

  • CRP enrollees qualify for incentive payments

    Marion County farmers with land enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program are eligible to receive onetime incentive payments from Kansas for restoring impaired conservation practices on their land. This includes grassed waterways, shallow water areas for wildlife, filter strips, riparian buffers, wetland restorations, and improvements to farmable wetland and farmable wetland buffers.

  • CALENDAR:

    Calendar of events

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Peabody Senior Center menu

  • WONSEVU:

    Denise Lang celebrates birthday

