Judy Mills, front, signs a $600 check from Florence Community Foundation to Jimmy Shipman, left, while fellow foundation members do productive things. The funds helped pay for a new section of sidewalk on S. Main St., which was needed for Shipman to open his bar, The Rabbit Hole.
Charlie Loewen, a petitioner in the lawsuit seeking to block the development of a wind farm in Marion County, chats with Tom Britain Monday in the hallway during a break in the county commission meeting.
Xander Conner works to pound ice out of a frozen T-shirt during Relay For Life's frozen T-shirt contest.
Pilsen resident Joan Watkins is the winner of this year's Relay For Life quilt raffle. "I will cherish it and all that it stands for," Watkins said.
