HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Little ones practice sack-race techniques before a race Monday in Florence. Little ones practice sack-race techniques before a race Monday in Florence.



Cowboys lasso a steer during the first ranch rodeo at Burdick in many decades. Cowboys lasso a steer during the first ranch rodeo at Burdick in many decades.



A bouncy house was filled with air for kids to play in Monday. A bouncy house was filled with air for kids to play in Monday.