HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
The north side is all that remains of the residence of Elmer Delk, on Limestone Rd. near 110th Rd. The house burned to the ground early Sunday morning, despite response from Peabody, Hillsboro, and Goessel firefighters. No one from the family was at home during the fire.
Pat Pelstring, president and CEO of Wayzata, Minnesota-based wind farm company NRS, spoke to a packed house at Marion Community Center, 203 3rd St., during Monday's county commission meeting.
Peabody mayor Tom Spencer, left, hands former mayor Larry Larson an appreciation plaque for his long service with Peabody city council.
Dan Ludwig welcomes Sharon Omstead, Marion County Planning and Zoning Director to Florence Chamber of Commerce's monthly meeting.
Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2019 Hoch Publishing