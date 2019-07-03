HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Clint Kroupa turns the combine into a new row of wheat Saturday as he harvests a field south of Marion. Clint, a Kansas State University graduate with a degree in agribusiness, plans to follow his father into farming when he marries Abby Friesen later this year.



LifeSave employees load Kent Anderson, Peabody, onto a helicopter last week for transportation to Wichita.



Anderson Waddell, and Melanie Garrett, both 15-year-old students of Marion High School, work at Wholesale Fireworks stand, placing prices on the merchandise as they get the tent ready for sales to start Monday.