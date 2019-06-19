HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Peabody Super Swimmer Elizabeth Olsen leaps into the water over teammate Chloe Callahan to start the anchor leg of the 200 intermediate medleys during Saturday's home meet while other Peabody swimmers look on.



Mangled tents, bent poles, and scattered debris was all that was left after a wind storm swept the site of Symphony in the Flint Hills near Bazaar overnight Friday. The event was postponed until Sunday, then canceled, the first time this has ever happened in its 14-year history.



Affordable Street Rods mascot and publicity hound Moose gives his seal of approval to a car.