A Marion businesswoman who got a cereal malt beverage license so customers could enjoy a beer while shopping will now get a compliance review to determine whether she didn’t tell city council members the whole truth when she got her license.
Johsie Reid, who operates JR Hatters Mercantile at 308 E. Main St., has added what she calls on social media a “back room bar,” selling beer for $3 a can.
-
Hillsboro police spent a full week providing security at Hillsboro Community Hospital after they had to take a woman there Jan. 3 because of an apparent psychiatric breakdown.
“We were at the hospital for hospital staff security,” Hillsboro officer Randy Brazil said.
-
On a morning with wind chills as cold as 14 degrees below zero, five Marion electric transformers went out in domino fashion Thursday.
It took 10 city workers until 5:25 p.m. to restore power to the eastern portion of Marion. Besides the city’s four electric workers, workers from street and alley, parks, and cemetery crews were pulled away from regular duties to help.
-
By PHYLLIS ZORN
Staff writer
With a record number of county residents in quarantine or isolation and cases continuing to match or exceed last year’s pace, Tabor College has ordered all employees to be vaccinated or wear masks and be tested weekly.
-
A proposal to place two- and three-bedroom container houses in a Hillsboro neighborhood previously planned for site-built homes drew questions and criticism last week.
Even though the plan has fallen through, Hillsboro city council likely will still have a planned discussion Tuesday.
-
Sunflower Theatre will put on a performance with no costumes, props, scenery, or true stage Jan. 23 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Instead, the performance will rely entirely on a group of four performers and the audience.
-
Confronted by an angry county lake resident, county commissioners decided Monday to discuss a road that’s been known for years to be troublesome.
Dave Yates told commissioners that Dan Dr., northwest of the low-water bridge at the lake, is not a safe place to drive. He wants the county to prevent people from using it for anything other than access to homes built along it.
-
A bottom-hopper semi-trailer fell on its side and slipped halfway off K-15 at 4:40 p.m. Thursday near Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church on the outskirts of Goessel.
Goessel firefighters, Hillsboro rescue squad, and sheriff’s deputies redirected traffic around a blocked lane while freeing the driver, cleaning up spilled fuel, and maneuvering the semi off the road and into a ditch for removal later.
-
This isn’t the first time it has happened, but someone stole a catalytic converter off a school bus at Centre sometime during the weekend. Most buses are parked outside.
“We don’t know when it happened, but when Nanette started her bus this morning, it was pretty noisy,” Superintendent Larry Geist said.
-
Marion Kiwanis members were in for an unpleasant surprise last month when they went to Cazadores at noon for their weekly meeting and found the place locked up.
Since then, the club has found an alternative meeting place at city hall and arranged for sandwiches to be catered by Subway to the meeting.
-
Tabor College will present its second biannual business symposium Feb. 25 at Shari Flaming Center of the Arts.
After hearing from keynote speaker MaryKate Morse, executive dean of Portland Seminary at George Fox University, participants will have the choice of two of four breakout sessions. The event is designed to provide networking opportunities for Tabor students and people unaffiliated with the college.
-
Peabody-Burns Recreation is planning two trips to sporting events in the Wichita area this month. Trips to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s championship rodeo Jan. 22 at Hartman Arena and to a Wichita Thunder minor-league hockey game Jan. 29 against the Tulsa Oilers are planned.
Cost, including free transportation, will be $25 for the rodeo trip, which will leave Peabody-Burns High School at 6:15 p.m., and $15 for the hockey trip, which will leave at 5:15 p.m. Registrations are being accepted until two days before each trip by Russ Busenitz at (620) 344-8380.
-
Two white elephant prizes and two cans of food for the Peabody food bank will be the entry fee for a bingo night Jan. 28 at the Peabody American Legion post. Social hour will begin at 5, with bingo at 6. The event will be sponsored by the legion auxiliary.
-
Services for Margaret Louise Funk, 93, who died Jan. 3 at Salem Home in Hillsboro, were Saturday at Trinity Mennonite Church in Hillsboro.
Born October 28, 1928, in Goessel to William and Linda Unruh, she married Ralph Funk on March 16, 1950, in rural Goessel.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Income tax preparers will be making sure that people got stimulus payments and child tax credits for which they qualified in 2021.
The Internal Revenue Service is required to send letters to recipients that state the amount of cash payments received. These should be kept with tax records.
-
Many financial factors must be considered in planning, budgeting, and ultimately making a profit in farming, according to extension agent Rickey Roberts.
The price of commodities, the cost of necessary crop inputs, and decisions about when and how to buy needed items are factors that must be balanced to end up with a profit instead of a loss.
-
Remember when each of our four seasons used to last three months? They now seem to last three days — in some cases, three hours.
Unseasonable weather could be grist for an editorial about climate change, but we’ll spare you that.
-
-
-
Weather permitting, federal food commodities will be distributed to low-income families next week.
In case of inclement weather, distribution will be delayed until the following week.
-
-
Sammy Saunders, a Hillsboro High School senior basketball and volleyball player, signed Friday to play for Hutchinson Community College’s volleyball team next year. Friends and school faculty witnessed the signing.
-
Marion lost a pair of home games Friday to Moundridge — a 78-19 blowout for the boys and a much closer 56-45 loss for the girls.
Boys
-
The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Everybody gets a new start with the welcoming of the new year, but nothing has really changed much for the Hillsboro High School basketball teams.
-
Hillsboro’s boys team continues to top the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association’s list of top programs as the No. 1 team in Class 2A, according to poll results released Tuesday.
The Trojans girls team, which had been ranked earlier this season, dropped out of the Top 10 with its loss to Halstead.
-
Senior quarterback Matt Potucek, who helped lead Hillsboro to the state football semifinals this fall, is among seven Class 2A players invited to participate July 23 in the 49th Kansas Shrine Bowl at Pittsburg State University.
Nominated by their coaches, players are selected by members of the news media and the event’s coaching staffs.
-
Goessel’s boys raced to victory while the girls persevered in a tight game Friday against Rural Vista.
After visiting Solomon on Tuesday, the Bluebirds will play at home Friday against Canton-Galva.
-
Centre basketball teams lost twice to Canton-Galva at home Friday and once Saturday in a makeup game.
Girls
-
It took a rematch with Herington, ranked by MaxPreps as the state’s worst basketball team, but Peabody-Burns boys managed to record their second victory of the season, 40-28, Friday.
After Tuesday’s trip to Little River, the Warriors will play host Friday to Wakefield for a non-district game.
-
Losing championship decisions to ranked wrestlers from much larger schools, Hillsboro seniors Tristan Rathbone and Garrett Helmer placed second individually Saturday, leading the Trojans to seventh overall in the McMillin Invitational wrestling tournament in Herington.
After winning by falls in his first three matches and by a major decision in his fourth, Rathbone lost a 9-7 decision in his final match in the 170-pound division to Brett Loader of Clay Center, ranked second in the state in Class 4A.