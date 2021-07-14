BREAKING NEWS
Three attorneys with links to Marion are among 13 nominated for two vacancies as district judges, according to an announcement by the state judicial administration office.
One of the vacancies must be filled by a person who, at the time of appointment, is a Marion County resident.
A two-day auction July 23 and 24 on Mustang Rd. is anticipated to attract collectors from across the country and beyond.
The Litke collection is an amalgamation of Virgil Litke’s hobby of 92 years. His antique vehicles, tractors, farming implements, signs, seats, and other memorabilia create one of the largest collections in the country. Many of the pieces are attached to stories that Virgil shared with visitors before he died April 2019.
A rural property formerly run as a bed and breakfast will become a haven for a Wichita couple escaping the big city.
Jay and Rachael Vosburgh have bought the 10-acre compound at 1362 US-56 and plan to make their home in a 1900s dairy barn that Joyce Barkman turned into the Milk and Honey Bed & Breakfast.
A Marion contractor is scheduled to appear in court today on battery charges related to a June 19 incident.
Sheriff Robert Craft said Dax Kannady allegedly forced his way into the cab of a neighbor’s combine, grabbed a then-17-year-old by the shirt, and shook him.
Reckless, careless, antagonistic or aggressive driving were contributing factors in a July 4 accident that left a man seriously injured after a side-by-side sports vehicle veered into a ditch and overturned on him, according to police reports.
Todd Winter is still in intensive care at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, nearly 10 days after he was rushed there,
Carter Hamm and Parker Schultz are going to run into each other a lot July 24.
The longtime friends also will bump into their dads.
Two physicians and a nurse practitioner are leaving St. Luke Clinic but new ones will step into their places.
Physician Randy Whitely’s last day at St. Luke Clinic will be Aug. 30.
Marion’s city council will need to convene a public hearing under new state budget requirements because it plans to increase taxes in 2022 even if the estimated tax rate might be slightly lower.
Council members reviewed preliminary budget numbers Monday.
Both the driver and passenger of a 2003 Oldsmobile Alero were injured Tuesday when the vehicle rolled onto its side into a ditch near 170th and Pawnee Rds.
Justin L. Chrisjohn, Marion, owner of the vehicle, hit his head “pretty hard” but the female passenger, who had been ejected, had a deep laceration to her upper left arm and was transported to the hospital.
When Daniel Rudolph saw and heard a very noisy Styrofoam box hanging Saturday from a tree on his property three miles from Lincolnville, he thought it was a bomb.
It was an electrochemical concentration cell ozonesonde, an instrument sent into the atmosphere by balloon in Salina by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
An $8 million project to expand passing lanes in two separate segments of US-50 between Peabody and Walton were among $776 million in infrastructure projects announced Friday by the state. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2023.
It took nine days for someone to notice that $5,000 worth of copper wire was stolen from a Kansas Department of Transportation tower.
The tower near 140th and Nighthawk Rds. relays all police, fire, and ambulance calls in the county, but sheriff Rob Craft said transmissions were not interrupted.
A county road and bridge employee was injured when a dump truck he was driving collided Thursday with a flatbed delivery truck at 160th and Pawnee Rds.
Both trucks tipped over and landed on their sides in a ditch.
County commissioners want to put the best foot forward when Pilsen native Father Emil Kapaun’s remains are returned to his hometown for two days Sept. 25.
They also want to see what can be done to prepare for expected increases in the number of tourists to Kapaun’s home town and future events related to Kapaun.
A new heated dock for the county lake appears finally to be in sight after commissioners approved a contract Monday with Nelson Fowles Construction.
The contract will be to be reviewed by legal counsel and county clerk Tina Spencer and signed by commission chairman Randy Dallke if no changes are needed.
A blue-green algae warning for Marion Reservoir and a less serious watch for Marion County Lake were continued Friday by Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
This will be the seventh consecutive week for the reservoir to be under an algae warning. This week, nine other bodies of water in Kansas — including Herington Reservoir and portions of Milford Lake — are subject to warnings.
Sheriff’s deputy Christopher Lyon, 25, graduated July 2 from Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center.
Lyon was one of 16 officers completing the center’s basic training class.
Addie Berens knows what it takes to go the distance.
The Hillsboro High School graduate hit every mark as a scholar athlete her first year as an elementary education major at Fort Hays State University and seems poised to soar.
After a year of special requirements because of COVID-19, fall classes in county schools will begin as close to pre-pandemic state as possible.
None of the schools will require any students to have COVID vaccinations. Masks will be optional. Hand-washing and sanitizing will still be encouraged.
Your average school supply list has three-ring binders and pencils. But Mark Meyer, who teaches industrial and agricultural technology studies at Marion High School, lists pliers, safety glasses, and welding gloves as must-haves on the supply list for his class.
Meyer can’t afford to risk his students not being fully protected around 225-amp welders and other heavy equipment.
There is such a thing as a free lunch after all. Students across the state won’t need to worry about paying for meals in the 2021-22 school year.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which paid for school breakfasts and lunches last year as a part of COVID-19 relief, announced April 19 that meals would remain free country-wide for any students between 1 and 18 — with no changes to the meals themselves.
Old traditions and new events will be featured at the 91st annual Marion County Fair starting Saturday in Hillsboro.
Fair association vice president Jennifer Moss is hoping for a decent turnout despite lingering pandemic fears.
Flint Hills Gypsies is an antique store of a different color.
Beaded necklaces drape over a tombstone for a 2-year-old child. A large wooden cabinet is filled with glass medicine bottles that held cocaine or morphine remedies. Dolls and mannequins pepper the store, displaying clothes or acting as unique planters.
Marion and Hillsboro long have defended their policy of overcharging for electric service on grounds that profits reduce property taxes.
As Marion city administrator Roger Holter said in response to a question last week:
Sad to say, but a certain editorial writer, who self-defensively remains nameless, prides himself on knowing useless facts like lyrics to obscure themes from the ’60s.
“A horse is a horse, of course, of course, and no one can talk to a horse, of course … .”
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: The cancel button
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Local banks
CORRECTIONS: Pinned rider,
Peabody history
Free food items from the federal government will be available next week for people with monthly income of no more than $1,396, plus $492 for each additional member of the person’s household up to six.
Commodities will be available first come, first served at:
Payroll, payables, burials, budget, and other cemetery-related problems, suggestions, or concerns will be discussed when Prairie Lawn cemetery board meets at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Peabody city council room.
-
Harvey-Marion County Developmental Disability Organization will hold its meeting at 4 p.m. July 19 at 500 N. Main St., Suite 204, Newton.
