HEADLINES

  • Dollar store gives up on Marion

    Two months of contention over Marion’s plan to sell a portion of its industrial park platted as a buffer and for drainage came to a screeching halt Tuesday. City administrator Roger Holter said at the end of Tuesday’s city council meeting that he had been notified earlier in the day by a company interested in developing a dollar store at the location had terminated its agreement with the city. Before his announcement, city attorney Susan Robson told council member Ruth Herbel, who had questioned the city’s ability to sell the land, that the city could indeed sell the property. Two weeks ago, Herbel presented a note from a lawyer with the Kansas League of Municipalities that said the city could not sell the property.

  • From above: Powered parachute offers best view of area

    Jarrod Jones gave several friends a tour of the city this weekend from the cockpit of his powered parachute. It was the best place to sightsee – 1,000 feet up. Flat calm weather that followed Friday night’s storms was perfect for flying his powered parachute.

  • In hope of re-creating a $5,000 sheep

    After Sherry Nelson artificially inseminated four of her sheep last year, one had a $5,000 lamb. Hoping for similar success, she decided to repeat the process Friday with 25 of her ewes. Artificial insemination in sheep is not as prolific as it is in cattle or pigs and is somewhat harder to do. The ewes need to be sedated and put upside-down in a cradle so a veterinary technician can have access to the uterus.

  • Trash piling up at transfer station

    A broken trailer with no part to repair it sits in the lower bay of the county transfer station while stacks of refuse pile up on the tipping floor. Parts for the trailer are on order from Arkansas, but until they arrive, only household refuse is being put into the already-overloaded remaining trailer, director Josh Housman said Tuesday.

  • Hospital loses phones, internet

    Registration clerks at St. Luke Hospital were forced to fill out paperwork to admit patients Tuesday because phone and Internet service to the hospital, clinic, and living center was disrupted. “AT&T is aware of the issue and are working to fix the problem,” Roger Schroeder, marketing director at St. Luke said.

OTHER NEWS

  • Arrangements still being made for Pilsen festivities

    County department heads are working to prepare for thousands of people expected to be in Pilsen for the return Sept. 25 of Father Emil Kapaun’s remains. County engineer Brice Goebel told commissioners Tuesday that road crews had filled in areas of Remington Rd. to prepare for resurfacing.

  • No charging decisions yet on wreck, fight, open meeting dispute

    County attorney Joel Ensey still has not decided what, if any, charges to file after a July 4 accident with a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle that seriously injured a Marion man. When police submitted a probable cause affidavit to the county attorney Aug. 9, they recommended charges of reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions, and reckless aggravated battery against the driver, Marion resident Russell Hake.

  • Rain fails to dampen Labor Day celebrations

    Nearly three inches of rain that drenched Florence late Friday night canceled some of its Labor Day events, but didn’t dampen the spirits of those who turned out to celebrate. Part of a new car show and a softball tournament were scrapped, but a 100th birthday celebration for Grandview Park, peddle pull, turtle races, and parade went off without a hitch when the skies cleared.

  • Hedstroms lead Burdick parade

    Riding in a restored carriage that has been in the family for more than 100 years, Bruce and Alona Hedstrom were grand marshals of the Burdick Labor Day parade. Bruce’s grandfather settled in the area in the late 1800s, and the family has had a presence there ever since.

  • Hillsboro could earn $35,000 by refinancing bonds

    Raymond James managing director Greg Vahrenberg appeared at the Hillsboro City Council meeting Tuesday to discuss refinancing bonds from the city that totaled $935,000. The bonds financed street improvement between 2007 and 2011 and mature in October 2026. Refinancing $935,000 in bonds could save Hillsboro up to $35,403, a representative of an investment company told the city council Tuesday. “That’s a pretty fair amount when you get down to the nuts and bolts of it,” city administrator Matt Stiles said. “For such a short issue, there’s not a downside to pursuing it.” Mayor Lou Thurston also saw potential. “Sounds like a police patrol vehicle to me,” he said. Council members voted 4 – 0 to proceed with the refinancing by seeking bids from banks. Bids will be evaluated Oct. 5 by the council. Other matters discussed were approval of the 2022 budget, approval to go above the revenue neutral rate, and changing policies concerning buying solar power back from three city users who generate excess electricity.

  • Taking care of business on Labor Day

    Despite the Labor Day holiday, it was business as usual Monday for Mirror Image, a new auto detailing business in Marion. Co-owners Doug Copenhaver and Antonio “T.J.” Rivera detailed a 2015 Ford F-150 in their new shop at 126 N. 1st St.

  • Molestation defendant fires lawyer facing discipline

    Jerry Thouvenell, charged in 2017 with 12 counts of aggravated indecent liberties with children and one count of battery, has fired his lawyer after his trial already has been delayed 10 times. His alleged crimes occurred from Jan. 1, 2012, to Aug. 8, 2016.

  • Another day, another water main leak

    Nobody’s water service was disrupted, but city crews spent three hours repairing damage and rebuilding the street after Wichita-based Wilks Underground Utilities bored into a water main Sept. 1 at Main and Coble Sts. Wilks does directional boring, trenching, plowing, and excavation and was on a job for AT&T.

DEATHS

DOCKET

ENDZONE

OPINION

  • Cashing in on dollar stores

    All good things must come to an end. And so, too, must a few bad ones. That’s the lesson Marion City Council learned at a sometimes heated session Tuesday night. Marion’s brief flirtation with adding to its roster of dollar stores ended exactly as expected — with the store pulling out and various officials pulling out all stops to blame their opponents.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Make another list

PEOPLE

  • Seniors serenaded by 99-year-old

    Tips on aging healthfully, mental health, talking to a physician about memory issues, and managing legal problems after money runs out were part of a Sept. 1 “Answers for Older Kansans” program in Marion. Vendors shared information and visited with the 40 seniors who attended.

  • October street dance planned

    Trent Crisswell will provide music and Marion’s Main St. will be blocked for a street dance Oct. 30. Johsie Reid, owner of JR Hatters Mercantile, 308 E. Main St., said past street dances were held in July, but “the last couple of years, COVID-19 has taught us to fly by the seat of our pants.”

  • Commodities available to low-income homes

    Commodities for low-income households will be distributed Sept. 15. New monthly income maximums are $1,396 for a household of one plus about $492 for each additional person.

  • Essay contest offers education account prizes

    A month-long essay contest for students in fifth through 12th grade will give each of 16 winners $529 in college savings accounts. Students must have a parent submit a form to the state treasurer’s office and answers to two questions:

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

MORE…

