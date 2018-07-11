HEADLINES

  • Battle lines drawn over taxes

    Battle lines as being drawn as county commissioners begin to debate whether to use a one-time reassessment windfall to cut taxes or increase spending. At stake appears to be what to do with a consultant’s report preliminarily concluding that county employees are underpaid an average of four percent.

  • US-50 to be rerouted onto US-56

    Highway traffic is about to pick up in central Marion County. For an estimated 35 days, starting around Aug. 20, through traffic going west on US-50 — the busiest road in the county, especially for semis — will officially be rerouted, with only local traffic allowed westbound between Florence and Newton.

  • Council challenged to be more timely

    Being more timely in bank reconciliation, submitting taxes and, paying bonds were challenges given to city council members by auditors at Tuesday’s meeting. Knudsen, Monroe & Co. of Newton reviewed audit findings and gave recommendations.

  • Wilson named city clerk

    Peabody is getting its fifth city clerk in 19 months, and this one is a familiar face. After two executive sessions, City Council members voted last week to hire council member Travis Wilson’s wife, Jylle, as clerk.

  • Belly dancers entertain at market opening

    Belly dancers are not a common sight in downtown Peabody. Members of the Mayari Dance Collective and Orchid Moon Tribal performed during the June 30 grand opening of Peabody Market.

  • Suspect arrested again

    A Herington man arrested by Peabody police in June on suspicion of possession of drugs and quickly airlifted to a Wichita hospital for treatment of an overdose was arrested again on similar charges when he returned to Marion County July 4. Gregory Mancuso, 52, Herington, was arrested July 4 by sheriff’s deputies on suspicion of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, driving on the wrong side of the road, and driving with an invalid license.

  • County will need to reboot IT discussions

    County commissioners’ attempts to accede to growing demands from department heads for more robust computer support ran into a series of system errors Friday. Two 45-minute sessions, questionably conducted behind closed doors, yielded few answers and multiple concerns.

  • Governor hopeful a different kind of Republican

    Traversing one of the reddest of red states in one of the reddest of red trucks you’ve ever seen, Jim Barnett isn’t your typical Republican gubernatorial candidate, even though he’s been the Republican nominee once before. In an era in which politicians are chauffeured in extensively decorated buses and limousines and surrounded by bevies of aides, Barnett appears in a truck, the only sign on which is a standard Ford logo.

  • Fire departments get relief funds

    County firefighters will benefit from $77,154.92 soon to be distributed by Kansas Insurance Department. The money is designated for firefighter relief funds, used to purchase accident, health, disability, and life insurance for firefighters in the event of injury or death in the line of duty.

  • E.T. has left the county

    A report of a UFO near Peabody sent two deputies and a Peabody police officer looking Sunday night, but no aliens were found. Dispatchers told deputies a caller reported a strange light, described as “very large” and “a blue-green object about 500 miles in the sky.” The caller said the object might be a meteor, but “did not rule out anything.”

  • Herb Guhr

    Services for Hillsboro native Herbert (Herb) Guhr, 92, who died July 3 at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita, were Saturday at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Born Jan. 1, 1926, to Reinhold and Anna (Wedel) Guhr, he married Doris Wiens on Oct. 5, 1948, in Hillsboro.

  • Billie Huckriede

    Services for Billie M. Huckriede, 94, who died Saturday at her home in Marion, will be scheduled later. Born Jan. 21, 1924, to Clarence and Mabel (Rosenberger) Cook in Greensburg, she married Edison Huckriede on March 28, 1943, in Ellinwood, Kansas.

  • Edmund Steiner

    Services for retired farmer Edmund Steiner, 102, who died last Thursday at Salem Home in Hillsboro, will be 10 a.m. this Thursday at St. John Nepomucene Church in Pilsen. Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

    Micki Clairmont

    Irene Lenke

  • Girls gear up to...crash

    “Hit them really hard and hope to be the last car moving” is the reason demolition derby driver Carla Hamm of Hillsboro competes. “My husband and many of his family have been involved for years. I’ve always been on the sidelines, and now it’s my turn to show them girls can do it, too,” she said.

  • Sharps into flats, Not music to your ears

    People who often drive country roads or live in rural areas know how hard such travel can be on tires. Flat tires are common and can be caused by the most unexpected things, like a brake pad in the roadway.

  • Top Tier gas includes cleaner

    \Not all gasolines are created equal, according to some local fuel sellers. The Cenex brand of gasoline contains an additive known as Top Tier.

