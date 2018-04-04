HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Cheerleaders Kayla Page and Adriana Newman were beneficiaries of a fundraising community luau Saturday at Peabody American Legion post.



A row-by-row quilt created by Belinda Skiles of Marion is on display through Saturday at Marion City Library along with other quilts and wall hangings. Skiles collected patterns for each row at nine different quilt shops from four states.



Melissa Parmley, Peabody Health and Rehab administrator, helps Knox Woodruff, 4, look for eggs Sunday at the community's annual Easter egg hunt. About 50 egg hunters and their parents participated in the event held for infants through third graders. Melissa Parmley, Peabody Health and Rehab administrator, helps Knox Woodruff, 4, look for eggs Sunday at the community's annual Easter egg hunt. About 50 egg hunters and their parents participated in the event held for infants through third graders.