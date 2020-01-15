HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Peabody-Burns history teacher Lillian Lingenfelter, left, instructs high school students on a lesson in her classroom. Lingenfelter received the Horizon Award for her work with middle and high school students during her first year in 2018-2019.
Peabody city clerk Jylle Wilson, second from left, swears in Mayor Tom Spencer, right, and councilmen Rick Reynolds, second from right, Jay Gfeller, middle, and Allen Gillen, left, at Peabody's city council meeting Monday.
A pair of cedar waxwings perch in the branches of a tree at Marion Reservoir.
Marion alumnus Louis Holt and his fellow pilots fly Marine Corps helicopters over Marion County last week on their way from North Carolina to Colorado Springs to participate in training. The pilots flew CH53E Super Stallions, which can carry cargo as heavy as 30,000 pounds.
Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2020 Hoch Publishing