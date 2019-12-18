HEADLINES

  • Wind farm moratorium voted down by commission

    Although commissioner Dianne Novak is still sticking to her guns, a moratorium on wind farm development failed Monday on a vote of three to one, with commissioner Jonah Gehring not casting a vote in favor or against. County counsel Brad Jantz presented a proposed 120-day moratorium resolution at Monday’s meeting. Novak questioned the resolution having that short of a time frame. Jantz said the time frame could be longer if commissioners wanted.

  • Rescue stable adds donkeys to Christmas list

    When Amy Bayes of Greenwood Stables found out donkeys were being slaughtered for medicinal and makeup use in China, she decided save any she could. “My son has been to China twice this year and he’s seen it himself,” she said. “It’s such a mess.”

  • Commissioner, engineer at odds over roads

    Goebel says department has no place to store salt to treat icy, slick roads By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer County commissioners and county engineer Brice Goebel discussed costs and benefits of salting and slurrying paved county roads during Monday’s meeting.

  • Winter storms shut area schools

    Snow, ice cancel holiday events A winter storm system that move in from the Rocky Mountains brought one to five inches of snow to the county Sunday, said Mick McGuire, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wichita.

  • List of resheduled school Christmas concerts

    The Goessel Elementary School’s Christmas Concert was rescheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday. Hillsboro Middle School’s program was moved to Tuesday, and the high school concert was moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.

OTHER NEWS

  • Third vote the charm for raises, bonus

    County commissioners spent a lot of time discussing a raises and bonuses for county employees and finally came to a decision after the first two votes ended in ties. County commissioner Randy Dallke, who missed the early part of Monday’s commission meeting because he had a work-related meeting to attend, had to cast a tiebreaker vote after he came in.

  • Couple puts finishing touches on Main Street Cafe and Bakery

    It’s taking them longer than they expected to get the new Main Street Café and Bakery in Durham ready for business, but Mark and Kris Wiebe are nearing the finish line. They’ve been inundated with questions from eager fans of the eatery, who wonder when it will reopen.

  • Assistance group given new name, $2,500 donation

    Poverty assistance group Circles of Marion County announced a change last week in Florence, of both name and affiliation. The group is now Core Communities Marion County. “With Circles USA, we didn’t get the support we needed for a full-time program,” member Mark Rogers said.

  • Cheerleading a challenging sport

    Peabody High School’s cheerleading team has been working very hard since June — usually starting their practices at 6 a.m. at least two or three days a week, not counting game days. The team’s dedication paid off this season with a first-place win at KSHSAA’s Spirit Game Day Showcase in Topeka. This is the first time that Peabody has competed, said coach Denae Flaming.

  • Youth vaping meeting slated for Jan. 16 in Marion

    Youth vaping will be the topic of a town hall meeting at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Marion Community Center. The second of two such meetings in the county, DCCCA representative Crystal Dalmasso will talk with parents and caregivers about the importance of talking with youth about vaping.

DEATHS

  • Jerry Karr

    Services for former state senator Gerald “Jerry” Lee Karr, 83, who died Dec. 8 at the Holiday Resort in Emporia, were Tuesday. He was born on Oct. 15, 1936, at Emporia, to Orren and Kathleen Keller Karr.

  • Ralph Richmond

    Services for Ralph Richmond, 86, who died Dec. 12 at St. Luke Living Center in Marion, will be 11 a.m. Dec. 27 at Eastmoor United Methodist Church in Marion. He was born March 21, 1933, to Clyde and Henrietta Conyers Richmond in rural Marion. He married Wanda Propp on Oct. 2, 1955, in Marion.

  • Ruby Suderman

    Services for Ruby Suderman, 99, who died Dec. 13 at Parkside Home in Hillsboro were Wednesday at Ebenfeld M.B. Church in Hillsboro. She was born Aug. 9, 1920, in Fairview, Oklahoma to J.C. and Minnie Grunau. She married Leon Suderman Oct. 2, 1942, in Fairview.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Joe Dvorak

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Patrick Sauble

DOCKET

OPINION

  • The dangers of being stranded in a news 'desert'

    While we lament yet another week of raging at the dying of the fight by tilting-at-windmills commissioner “Dawn Quixote,” otherwise known as Dianne Novak, we’re heartened that another public official has refused to go gentle into the good night of public service. Rather than pandering to public passions about wind farms, slippery roads, and Christmas bonuses, public service often means questioning what bureaucrats gloss over in their unceasing attempts to transform discussions into rubber-stamping marathons.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    It's time for a wind farm moratorium

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    It's time for a wind farm moratorium

PEOPLE

SPORTS

  • Peabody-Burns boys upend Marion

    Peabody-Burns boys basketball ended on a high note at last week’s Marion Classic, taking a decisive 64-46 victory over the home team Saturday. The Warriors never trailed their northern neighbors, with the score tied 17-17 at the end of the first quarter, and Peabody-Burns outscoring the opposition 47-29 in the three remaining quarters.

  • School board prepares to roll out mobile app

    Peabody-Burns school board outlined website changes during last week’s meeting to improve interactivity. Updates, which will be active before Christmas, will include an app for mobile use.

  • Football player signs with Bethel College

    Peabody-Burns senior Jess Philpott signed a letter of intent last week to play football for Bethel College. Philpott, a four-year varsity player, spent time as a tailback and linebacker during his high school career.

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2019 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

AD

 

X

BACK TO TOP